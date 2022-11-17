Explained: What is narco test that Aaftab Poonawala will undergo?

A Delhi court on Thursday allowed a narco-analysis test, for lie detection, on Aftab Amin Poonawala, an alleged killer of his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar. The test has been ordered after police found several discrepancies in Poonawala's statements.

His police custody was also extended by five days. Poonawala was produced before the Saket Court through video conference. The Delhi Police had filed an application requesting the court to produce Poonawala virtually due to his security concerns.

What is a narco test?

The narco test is a type of investigative technique that attempts to bring out the truth from an individual. An injectable substance is given to the subject during this examination. The substance involved is known as sodium pentothal, also called truth serum.

Also Read | Aaftab claims to have burnt Shraddha Walkar's face after murder: Reports

An individual experiences anaesthesia at various stages as a result of the drug's effects. When the subject is fully hypnotised, questions are posed to them for which real responses are required. The subject is more likely to provide information during the hypnotic stage than during the conscious stage.

How is the narco test done?

Only with the supervision of a psychologist is any accused subjected to a drug test. The entire time, forensic experts or investigating authorities are present. Once the subject has received the injection, the interrogation process begins. A psychologist's guidance is crucial in these situations.

The dosage must be precise because the incorrect amount prescribed can result in death or coma. While doing the test, additional safety measures must also be implemented.

Narco test in India

Several media reports indicate that the narco-analysis test was first applied in India in the Godhra case in 2002. The 2003 Telgi stamp paper scam had put Abdul Karim Telgi to the test. Although a lot of data was produced in the Telgi case, its admissibility as proof has been questioned. A drug test was also performed on the two key suspects in the horrific Nithari serial killings in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. Ajmal Kasab, the only terrorist in the November 26 Mumbai terror attacks, had also gone through a narco-analysis test to corroborate all that he had confessed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON