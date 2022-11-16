Aaftab Poonawala may undergo narco test by Delhi Police: Sources

Aaftab Poonawala - suspected of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walker and chopping her body in to 35 pieces before dumping them across Delhi - may be given a narco analysis, or lie detector test, sources said Wednesday, adding that a court had granted permission. The tests have been ordered after police found several discrepancies in Poonawala's statements.

In a most horrifying and gruesome crime, Walkar, 26, was murdered in May at her home in the national capital's Chattarpur area. She was strangled, her body sliced up and stored in a refrigerator while the accused - Poonawala - methodically dumped pieces across the city.

Police - alerted to the murder after a missing person's complaint by Walkar's father - are also planning a psychological assessment of Poonawala as the cold-blooded nature of the crime comes to light; he allegedly searched Google for tips on disposal of corpses and cleaning of bloodstains and operated her social media accounts to make it look like she was alive.

A senior Delhi Police officer told ANI the tests could reveal if Aaftab - whom authorities say has sought to confuse them with misleading statements - is telling the truth and also help understand his mental state. Police also want more insight into his relationship with Walkar.

Earlier today police reportedly found traces of blood in the kitchen of the two-bedroom apartment Walkar shared with Poonawala. Samples have been sent for DNA tests.

On Tuesday they were led by Poonawala to 13 suspected human remains in a forested area in Delhi's Mehrauli - one of the sites where pieces of Walkar's body were dumped.

These too have been sent for medical examination.

Shraddha Walkar's head and the murder weapon have yet to be recovered.

Walkar and Poonawala met on a dating app three years ago and moved to Delhi in February.

Poonawala told police he planned to murder her at least a week before he actually did but postponed the killing because she was 'emotional'. Police are investigating the possibility he killed her because he wanted a relationship with another woman he met online.

Walkar's father has demanded the death penalty for Poonawala.

