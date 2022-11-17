Aaftab claims to have burnt Shraddha Walkar's face after murder: Reports

In another shocking revelation in the Mehrauli murder case, accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala is now believed to have claimed that after killing his partner Shraddha Walkar, he burnt her face to conceal her identity, news agency ANI reported. The revelation comes ahead of Aaftab's court production on Thursday. Delhi Police have sought a narco test of Aaftab as the accused, since the beginning of the investigation, has been changing his statements.

After confessing to having killed Shraddha on May 18 following a fight over some household issues, Aaftab revealed many gruesome details of how he chopped the body and kept the parts in a 300-litre new fridge so that he could dispose of the body parts at night in the nearby forest areas without raising suspicion.

Delhi cops have sought a narco test on Aaftab to ascertain whether he is telling the truth or trying to divert the investigation.

Going by Aaftab's confession, the cops said Aaftab first disposed of Shraddha's liver and intestine, while he kept the head in the freezer for quite some time. Police have not yet traced Shraddha's skull.

Shraddha Walkar murder case so far

1. On May 18, Aaftab strangled Shraddha Walkar between 8pm to 9pm after they had a fight over who will bring their household items from Vasai.

2. The next day, Aaftab brought a new freezer and a knife to chop the body into 35 parts.

3. Over the next few days, Aaftab was busy removing all the evidence -- including heavy blood stains.

4. Aaftab said he looked up on the internet ways to get rid of a dead body. According to information, he first disposed of her liver and intestines. in the nearby forest areas of Chhatarpur.

5. On May 26, he operated the mobile banking app on Shraddha's phone to transfer ₹54,000.

6. On May 31, he used Shraddha's Instagram account to reply to someone -- so that no suspicion is raised.

7. According to reports, Aaftab brought another woman to his apartment when some parts of Shraddha's body were still in the freezer.

8. Aaftab was in Mumbai two weeks before his arrest to help his family shift to a new place.

9. Aaftab was called for interrogation by Maharashtra police after Shraddha's father filed a missing complaint.

10. Aaftab was arrested by Delhi Police. Around the same time, he got a termination from the place where he was working owing to a long absence from work.

