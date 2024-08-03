Shut channel, don’t give interviews: HC sets bail conditions for YouTuber

The Madras high court has directed YouTuber Felix Jerald, who has been arrested in the case connected to Savukku Shankar’s comments on his channel, to close down his channel Red Pix as one of the conditions for his bail. And directed him not to give any interviews until the case is closed. YouTuber Felix Jerald was arrested in the case connected to Savukku Shankar’s comments on his channel. (PTI)

“... the petitioner is directed to close his Youtube channel ‘’RED PIX 24 X 7’’ and shall file an affidavit of undertaking before the Trial court that he would not indulge in similar type of activities in future,” justice TV Tamilselvi said in an order dated July 31. “Further, the petitioner shall not give any interview about this case till the completion of Trial.”

Jerald was sent to judicial custody in May under sections of the erstwhile IPC, Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, 2002 and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act. Shankar, a whistleblower turned youtuber is the first accused in the case where he gave an interview to Jerald on the Youtube channel and was arrested for making derogatory comments about women police officers. Shankar has been released on bail by the Supreme Court. Jerald had submitted to the court that he had only broadcasted Shankar’s interview and he is no way connected with the alleged offences and that he never intended to lower the image and dignity of the women police officers or the women in society. “But the prosecution without conducting any enquiry registered the case,” he had said.

However, the court found that this was not the first time Jerald had engaged in controversial interviews. In 2022, a similar case was registered against him when a woman advocate, named Geetha, made derogatory comments against police and judiciary on his Youtube channel.

“The conduct of the petitioner shows that he indulged in the same sort of controversial activities under the guise of interview…,” the court said adding that he had violated his previous undertaking from the 2022 case.

“However, the respondent police have filed the final report and the same was taken on file and also co-accused has been released on bail,” the court said. “Hence, this Court is inclined to grant bail to the petitioner.”