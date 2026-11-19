Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday clarified why he was seated in the fifth row during the launch of Sonia Gandhi's memoir Belonging in Delhi on November 16, dismissing claims that he was being sidelined in Congress.

Siddaramaiah rejected opposition leaders' claims that he was being sidelined in the Congress (PTI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Taking to X, Siddaramaiah said he had noticed speculation in political circles and the media about his future in the Congress after he was seen seated towards the back during the book launch.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

R Ashoka, Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka assembly, had said that the former chief minister being seated in the fifth row was an insult to the people of the state. Ashoka said the Congress leadership treated its own party leaders differently, reflecting the party's internal state of affairs, The Hindu reported earlier.

Deep Dive Why was Siddaramaiah seated in the fifth row at Sonia Gandhi’s memoir launch? Siddaramaiah said he arrived late, after the front-row seats had been taken. He sat in the back row because he found a vacant seat there. Did Siddaramaiah say his seat at the memoir launch was assigned to him? No. He said the seat was not assigned to him and that he took the first vacant seat he found after arriving late. Why did MK Stalin not attend Sonia Gandhi’s memoir launch? Stalin said the Congress leadership had contacted his personal assistant by phone, but a formal invitation card had not arrived. He said he sent his wishes and wrote to the Congress leadership.

In a bid to put an end to the speculation, Siddaramaiah said he had arrived late at the event and occupied the first vacant seat he could find.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} "I arrived late for the ceremony, so all the seats in the front rows were taken. I sat in the back row because a seat there was vacant. It was not the seat assigned to me; those who arrived earlier had simply sat in the front," he wrote on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I arrived late for the ceremony, so all the seats in the front rows were taken. I sat in the back row because a seat there was vacant. It was not the seat assigned to me; those who arrived earlier had simply sat in the front," he wrote on X. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The book launch took place at the ITC Maurya hotel in New Delhi, with INDIA bloc leaders and chief ministers from six states in attendance.

Also Read | Shiv Sena tears pages of Sonia Gandhi’s memoir over Savarkar remarks, Congress hits back

During the event, Sonia Gandhi was seated in the front row alongside Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, his wife and MP Dimple Yadav, Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, his wife and MLA Kalpana Soren, and former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh.

Also seated in the front row were Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In the second row were Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar, Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule were also in attendance. United Progressive Alliance-era veterans, including Janardan Dwivedi, Anand Sharma, Salman Khurshid and Montek Singh Ahluwalia, were also present.

Siddaramaiah on Thursday reiterated that he would not contest the 2028 Karnataka assembly elections.

"What can one say at this age? I am now 80 years old. That is why I have said I will not contest the next election," Siddaramaiah told reporters.

Siddaramaiah resigned as chief minister on May 28 following directions from the Congress high command, paving the way for DK Shivakumar to take over as the state's chief minister.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}