Siddaramaiah dismisses political secretary amid Karnataka Congress infighting

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday dismissed his political secretary, Naseer Ahmed, amid allegations that the latter worked against the ruling Congress in the April 9 by-poll to the Davangere South assembly seat.

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah. (X)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The state personnel and administrative reforms department said Ahmed was “relieved from the post with immediate effect”. People aware of the matter said Ahmed’s refusal to resign prompted the dismissal.

People aware of the matter said Siddaramaiah ordered the dismissal on the instructions of the Congress’s top leadership after indicating Ahmed’s exit was imminent.

The dismissal came amid complaints that some Muslim Congress leaders did not support the party’s candidate in Davangere South.

Ahmed, state minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan and former lawmaker Abdul Jabbar were believed to have pushed for a Muslim candidate. The three allegedly distanced themselves from the campaign and backed rival candidates, including from the Social Democratic Party of India, when Congress filed Samarth Mallikarjun, son of state minister SS Mallikarjun.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Jabbar, who sought the ticket and is said to have had Khan’s support, resigned as state Congress minorities department head last week. Khan is also reportedly under scrutiny and may be being dropped from the Cabinet. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jabbar, who sought the ticket and is said to have had Khan’s support, resigned as state Congress minorities department head last week. Khan is also reportedly under scrutiny and may be being dropped from the Cabinet. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Deputy chief minister and Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar is also believed to have favoured action against those accused of anti-party conduct. Some legislators alleged a coordinated effort was made to undermine the Congress’s by-poll candidate. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Deputy chief minister and Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar is also believed to have favoured action against those accused of anti-party conduct. Some legislators alleged a coordinated effort was made to undermine the Congress’s by-poll candidate. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A group of Congress Muslim workers visited Ahmed’s residence on Monday and appealed to him not to step down. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A group of Congress Muslim workers visited Ahmed’s residence on Monday and appealed to him not to step down. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Ahmed’s predecessor, Congress leader K Govindaraj, was removed in June 2025 following a stampede outside Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium that left 11 people dead. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ahmed’s predecessor, Congress leader K Govindaraj, was removed in June 2025 following a stampede outside Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium that left 11 people dead. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Arun Dev ...Read More Arun Dev is an Assistant Editor with the Karnataka bureau of Hindustan Times. A journalist for over 10 years, he has written extensively on crime and politics. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON