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Siddaramaiah dismisses political secretary amid Karnataka Congress infighting

Siddaramaiah’s political secretary, Naseer Ahmed, is accused of working against the ruling Congress in the April 9 assembly by-poll

Published on: Apr 14, 2026 01:21 pm IST
By Arun Dev
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Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday dismissed his political secretary, Naseer Ahmed, amid allegations that the latter worked against the ruling Congress in the April 9 by-poll to the Davangere South assembly seat.

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah. (X)

The state personnel and administrative reforms department said Ahmed was “relieved from the post with immediate effect”. People aware of the matter said Ahmed’s refusal to resign prompted the dismissal.

People aware of the matter said Siddaramaiah ordered the dismissal on the instructions of the Congress’s top leadership after indicating Ahmed’s exit was imminent.

The dismissal came amid complaints that some Muslim Congress leaders did not support the party’s candidate in Davangere South.

Ahmed, state minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan and former lawmaker Abdul Jabbar were believed to have pushed for a Muslim candidate. The three allegedly distanced themselves from the campaign and backed rival candidates, including from the Social Democratic Party of India, when Congress filed Samarth Mallikarjun, son of state minister SS Mallikarjun.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Arun Dev

Arun Dev is an Assistant Editor with the Karnataka bureau of Hindustan Times. A journalist for over 10 years, he has written extensively on crime and politics.

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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
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