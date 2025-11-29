'No differences, eye on 2028': Siddaramaiah in press meet with Shivakumar amid tussle

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah said that there are no differences between him and his deputy DK Shivakumar, and that they had discussions on the 2028 assembly elections and local body polls during a joint press conference after their breakfast meeting amid a ‘leadership crisis’ in the state over the alleged ‘rotational CM deal’. The question of a change in leadership escalated after November 20, when the Congress government completed two and a half years in office. (CMO/File Photo)

“There are no differences between us and there will be no differences in the future. Our agenda is the 2028 elections. Local body elections are important. We discussed them. We also discussed bringing back Congress in the 2028 elections," Siddaramaiah was quoted as saying by ANI.

While clarifying that they discussed that both him and his deputy will work together, the chief minister added, “There are no differences between us and there will be no differences in the future.”

‘Will follow whatever the high command says’: Siddaramaiah

This comes after Shivakumar reached the chief minister's residence for a breakfast meeting to clear the ‘impasse’ over the alleged ‘rotational CM deal’ between him and Siddaramaiah in 2023.

A high-stakes meeting of senior Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, is expected to take place, with reports saying it is planned for Sunday, November 30.

Siddaramaiah said, "We have decided that we will follow whatever the high command says. There will be no confusion from tomorrow. There is still no confusion. Some media reporters have created the confusion.”

DK Shivakumar on Karnataka power 'tussle'

During the press conference, the Karnataka deputy CM said that both him and the chief minister are working together and that they will follow whatever the high command decides.

“With the support of all of you, we have brought the Congress government and we are working as per our promise. The people of the state are giving their full support. We have to fulfill their wishes. We are working in that direction," he said.

Shivakumar added, " Whatever the high command says, we will follow that, and there is no group. Even now, we are working together. Whatever the CM said, I am with the CM."

Karnataka CM ‘tussle’: What's behind the speculations?

The question of a possible change in leadership had been under discussion for the past two months, but it intensified after November 20, when the Congress government reached the midpoint of its five year term.

Siddaramaiah earlier said that he received a mandate to remain chief minister for the full term, while Shivakumar had indicated that he was told he would take over as chief minister after two and a half years under a rotational arrangement.