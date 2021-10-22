Siddaramaiah says only 21% people fully inoculated, questions celebrations

Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Friday hit out at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders for celebrating the billionth Covid-19 vaccine shot administered in India on Thursday while failing to notice that only 290 million or 21% of Indians have received both doses.

“’1 billion doses’ sounds fancy number but the devil is in the details. Only 29 Cr people out of 139Cr are fully vaccinated, which means only about 21% are fully vaccinated. What are @BJP4India leaders celebrating for? For vaccinating just 21% of the population?” Siddaramaiah tweeted.

“In US - 56% population are fully vaccinated, in China it is 70%, in Canada it is 71%. But India’s fully vaccinated coverage is just 21%. Mr. @narendramodi, let us raise the bar before celebrating!!” Siddaramaiah added.

A series of events were held around the country to celebrate the milestone. The government launch a theme song, the largest khadi tricolour in the country, weighing around 1,400 kg, displayed only on special days, was unfurled to mark the occasion. Hundred monuments were also illuminated in tri-colour.

“There may be a need for booster dose too & with even 1st doses & 2nd doses pending for large population, can we even think of booster dose? Mr PM @narendramodi, Let us put an hold to the celebrations & concentrate on vaccinating everyone,” Siddaramaiah said.