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Siddaramaiah approved revocation of IPS K Ramachandra Rao’s suspension: Parameshwara

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah reinstates IPS officer K Ramachandra Rao, suspended amid controversy, weeks before his retirement at the end of May.

Published on: May 08, 2026 05:36 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Bengaluru
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Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara on Thursday said the decision to revoke the suspension of senior IPS officer K Ramachandra Rao had been taken by chief minister Siddaramaiah, a day after the state government reinstated the officer weeks before his retirement.

Siddaramaiah approved revocation of IPS K Ramachandra Rao’s suspension: Parameshwara

Speaking in Bengaluru, Parameshwara said the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms had withdrawn the suspension with the chief minister’s approval as Rao is due to retire at the end of May.

“I am not here to say whether the suspension was withdrawn or not. That will be up to the DPR and the Chief Minister. He said that they have taken the decision,” Parameshwara said.

The home minister said Rao had submitted an explanation to the chief minister and sought a review of the suspension in view of his impending retirement. According to Parameshwara, Rao had also requested that the inquiry against him continue.

“I knew that Ramachandra Rao had given an explanation to the CM. He had requested that the suspension decision be reviewed in the light of my retirement. In the request, he had asked that the investigation be continued. The investigation will continue until the case is finalized. A decision will be taken based on the report received in the investigation,” he said.

Rao is scheduled to retire on May 30. Disciplinary proceedings against him were initiated on March 18 under the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules.

Earlier in 2025, Rao was also embroiled in controversy after his stepdaughter, Kannada actor Ranya Rao, was arrested in a gold-smuggling case. Allegations later emerged that he had allowed her to bypass airport security checks, after which he was sent on compulsory leave. He was later recalled and posted as DGP in August.

 
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