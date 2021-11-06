Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Sidhu blocking govt functioning, spreading false info: Punjab AG Deol
Sidhu blocking govt functioning, spreading false info: Punjab AG Deol

Deol’s attack comes a day after Sidhu officially withdrew his resignation as chief of the Congress’s Punjab unit, but said he will return to office “when a new Advocate General is appointed”.
Navjot SinghSidhu has been opposing the appointment of APS Deol as Punjab Advocate General and Director General of Police Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota, considered chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s choices. (Agencies)
Published on Nov 06, 2021 11:58 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Punjab Advocate General APS Deol on Saturday accused Congress leader Navjot Sidhu of “spreading misinformation to gain political advantage ”, a day after the latter set Deol’s resignation as the condition for resuming charge as party’s state unit chief. The attack comes a day after Sidhu officially withdrew his resignation as chief of the Congress’s Punjab unit, but said he will return to office “when a new Advocate General is appointed”.

“I have taken back my resignation... When a new Advocate General is appointed, I will take charge,” the Amritsar MLA had said. Hitting back, Deol said: “Navjot Singh Sidhu is obstructing the functioning of the government and the office of the advocate general.” “Navjot Singh Sidhu is spreading misinformation to gain political advantage over his political colleagues... There is a concerted attempt by vested interests to malign the functioning of the Congress party in view of coming elections in Punjab for their selfish political gain by politicking the constitutional office of the Advocate General of Punjab,” he added.

HT reached out to Sidhu but he was not immediately available for a response.

On September 28, Sidhu had resigned citing Deol’s appointment as one of the reasons. However, the next day, Sidhu said his concerns have been resolved and the party asserted that he will continue as the state unit’s head. Sidhu has been opposing the appointment of Deol and Director General of Police Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota, considered CM Charanjit Channi’s choices.

