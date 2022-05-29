‘Nobody safe in Punjab': Amarinder rips into AAP over Sidhu Moose Wala killing

Ex Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh ripped into the Punjab government Sunday night after Congress leader and popualr singer Sidhu Moose Wala was gunned down in Mansa district. Amarinder Singh, also a former Congress leader, hit out at the ruling Aam Aadmi Party and said it had 'miserably failed' people of the state'. 'Nobody is safe in Punjab', Amarinder Singh tweeted.

"Brutal murder of Sidhu Moosewala is shocking. My profound condolences to the bereaved family. Law and order has completely collapsed in Punjab. Criminals have no fear of law. AAP Punjab government has miserably failed. Nobody is safe in Punjab!" he said.

Brutal murder of Sidhu Moosewala is shocking. My profound condolences to the bereaved family.



Law and order has completely collapsed in Punjab. Criminals have no fear of law. @AAPPunjab government has miserably failed. Nobody is safe in Punjab! — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) May 29, 2022

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead at Jawaharke village in Mansa district on Sunday evening. A disturbing video that was soon widely shared online showed multiple bullet holes had been fired at his car - a Thar SUV - and that the windshield and windows had been shattered. The video showed Sidhu Moose Wala slumped in the front seat, unconscious and covered in blood.

READ: Video shows bullet holes, blood all over Sidhu Moose Wala's vehicle

He and his associates were rushed to a local hospital where Moose Wala was declared dead. His associates are in critical condition.

Moose Wala's death came a day after chief minister Bhagwant Mann's government reduced security cover assigned to Sidhu Moose Wala from four police personnel to two. Mansa district SSP Gaurav Toora also said two armed personnel attached to Moose Wala had not been taken by him.

READ: Punjab Congress’s Sidhu Moose Wala shot dead 4 km from home

Moose Wala's death has also triggered a furious political backlash against the AAP, which swept to power in February elections by deposing the Congress government led, till last year, by Amarinder Singh.





The Captain, as Singh is known, had quit post and party after a public feud with Congress state chief Navjot Sidhu that underlined infighting in the then-ruling party.

READ: 'No fear of law' - Opposition slams AAP on Moose Wala's killing

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann has expressed condolences on Sidhu Moose Wala's death, and said 'nobody involved will be spared'. "I appeal (to) everyone to stay calm," Mann tweeted.

READ: ‘Shocked, deeply saddened’: Mann on Sidhu Moose Wala's killing

Sidhu Moose Wala joined the Congress in December. In the 2022 assembly election he contested from the Mansa seat but was beaten by the AAP's Dr Vijay Singla, who has since been sacked as minister and arrested by the state's anti-corruption branch over corruption charges.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON