Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Lawrence Bishnoi takes back Delhi HC plea, will move Punjab high court

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi who moved the Delhi high court fearing a fake encounter by the Punjab police in connection with the killing of Punjabi singer-turned-Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala on Wednesday withdrew the plea from the Delhi high court. Now, he will approach the high court of Punjab and Haryana. The Delhi high court was scheduled to hear Lawrence Bishnoi's plea on Wednesday.On Monday,

In his plea, Bishnoi, one of the main suspects in the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala, sought direction to the Tihar jail authority and the Delhi Police to ensure his protection before giving his custody to any other state police.

"Pass a direction to the Delhi Police and Tihar Jail authority to ensure all necessary security arrangements for the petitioner as he shall be duly handcuffed, shackled and videographed during the production warrant and on transit remand if any warrant produced by the Punjab Police for the safety of his life," the plea to the Delhi high court said.

Bishnoi, who has at least 60 cases against him, was lodged in Tihar jail in an old case of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crimes Act. On Tuesday, he was remanded to three-day custody of the Delhi Police special cell after he was arrested after the Arms Act case was imposed on him.

On Monday, a team of the special cell had interrogated Bishnoi.

The Punjab Police on Tuesday made its first arrest in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case, two days after the Punjabi singer was shot dead in Mansa district.

