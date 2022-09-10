‘Major breakthrough’: Moose Wala's chief shooter nabbed from Bengal-Nepal border

The chief shooter of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moose Wala, Deepak alias Mundi, was arrested from the Bengal-Nepal border on Saturday, the Punjab Police said. Calling the arrest a major breakthrough, Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav said it was a result of a joint operation with central agencies and the Delhi Police,

Besides Deepak, two of his associates -- Kapil Pandit and Rajinder – were also arrested, Yadav said.

“Deepak, Kapil Pandit and Rajinder were arrested today by the AGTF team at the WB-Nepal border in the culmination of an intelligence-based operation,” Yadav wrote on Twitter.

He said Deepak was the shooter in the Bolero module, while Pandit and Rajinder provided logistical support, including weapons and hideouts.

Moose Wala was shot assassinated in Jawaharke village of Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. The incident took place a day after his security was reduced by the Punjab Police among 424 others.

The popular singer had joined the Congress last year in December ahead of the Assembly election in the western state.

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar had claimed responsibility for Moose Wala's murder on a Facebook post. Brar is a close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is the chief suspect in the rapper's murder.

On July 20, two of Moose Wala's killers were gunned down after a heavy exchange of fire with the Punjab Police near Amritsar. The men were identified as Jagroop Singh Roopa and Manpreet Singh from whom an AK-47 and pistol were recovered after the encounter.

