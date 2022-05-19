Sidhu says ‘Will submit to…’ after SC hands him 1-year jail in road rage case

Former Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday accepted the verdict of the Supreme Court which sentenced him to a one-year-jail term in the 1988 road rage case.

"Will submit to the majesty of the law," tweeted the cricketer-turned-politician moments after the sentence.

Earlier in the day, the top court bench comprising justices AM Khanwilkar and Sanjay Kishan Kaul enhanced the Congress leader's punishment on a petition filed by the family of 65-year-old Gurnam Singh, who had died in the road rage incident involving Sidhu.

Gurnam Singh was allegedly beaten up by Sidhu in a road rage incident in 1988. He was taken to the hospital where he was declared dead.

Sidhu was acquitted by a trial court in 1999, but the high court reversed the judgment seven years later holding him and co-accused RS Sandhu guilty of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The duo was sentenced to three years in jail. The decision was challenged in the Supreme Court, which held the leader guilty under minor charge of causing hurt.

In May 2018, the top court set aside the lower court order and acquitted him of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and convicted Sidhu for voluntarily causing hurt. The court imposed a ₹1,000 fine without any jail term. Three months later, the Supreme Court admitted a review petition filed by the victim's family on the quantum of sentence.

