SC sentences Navjot Singh Sidhu to one year in jail in 1988 road rage case

  • Navjot Singh Sidhu, the former Punjab Congress president, was earlier let off with a fine of 1000 by the Supreme Court.
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu.
Updated on May 19, 2022 02:35 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu was sentenced to one-year in prison by the Supreme Court on Thursday in a road rage case from 1988 in which one person was killed.  

The former Punjab Congress president was earlier let off with a fine of 1,000 by the top court. The scope of punishment was enhanced by the Supreme Court while hearing a petition filed by the victim's family.

Last month, the top court had reserved its order in the plea that had sought stricter punishment for the former minister such as culpable homicide, or even murder, than just causing hurt.

The cricketer-turned-politician had told the top court that there was “no conclusive evidence to show that the single fist blow led to the death of a 65-year-old man”. He had also accused the victim's family of making a "malicious attempt” to get the case reopened.

“There is no conclusive evidence that the injury caused by the accused resulted in the death of the person, as there was no evidence whatsoever that the death was caused by the single blow by the answering respondent (even assuming the incident did take place), this honourable court rightly concluded that the same would fall under Section 323 IPC,” read the affidavit filed by Sidhu before the court.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

navjot singh sidhu supreme court
Thursday, May 19, 2022
