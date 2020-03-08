india

Updated: Mar 08, 2020 10:03 IST

PM Narendra Modi on Sunday signed off from his social media accounts and on account of International Women’s Day handed it over to seven women achievers of the country who will share their life journeys through his accounts through the day.

Greetings on International Women’s Day! We salute the spirit and accomplishments of our Nari Shakti.

As I’d said a few days ago, I’m signing off. Through the day, seven women achievers will share their life journeys and perhaps interact with you through my social media accounts. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2020

“Greetings on International Women’s Day! We salute the spirit and accomplishments of our Nari Shakti.

You heard of food for thought. Now, it is time for action and a better future for our poor.



Hello, I am @snehamohandoss. Inspired by my mother, who instilled the habit of feeding the homeless, I started this initiative called Foodbank India. #SheInspiresUs pic.twitter.com/yHBb3ZaI8n — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2020

“As I’d said a few days ago, I’m signing off. Through the day, seven women achievers will share their life journeys and perhaps interact with you through my social media accounts,” the Prime Minister said in a tweet.