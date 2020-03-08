e-paper
Home / India News / 'Signing off', tweets PM Modi; 'seven women achievers' to share their life journeys through his social media accounts today

india Updated: Mar 08, 2020 10:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Narendra Modi will be signing off from his social media accounts on International Women’s Day and hand it over to 7 women achievers who perhaps will be interacting with social media users throughout the day.
Narendra Modi will be signing off from his social media accounts on International Women's Day and hand it over to 7 women achievers who perhaps will be interacting with social media users throughout the day.
         

PM Narendra Modi on Sunday signed off from his social media accounts and on account of International Women’s Day handed it over to seven women achievers of the country who will share their life journeys through his accounts through the day.

 

“Greetings on International Women’s Day! We salute the spirit and accomplishments of our Nari Shakti.

 

“As I’d said a few days ago, I’m signing off. Through the day, seven women achievers will share their life journeys and perhaps interact with you through my social media accounts,” the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

 

