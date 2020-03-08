‘Signing off’, tweets PM Modi; ‘seven women achievers’ to share their life journeys through his social media accounts today
‘Signing off’, tweets PM Modi; ‘seven women achievers’ to share their life journeys through his social media accounts today.india Updated: Mar 08, 2020 10:03 IST
PM Narendra Modi on Sunday signed off from his social media accounts and on account of International Women’s Day handed it over to seven women achievers of the country who will share their life journeys through his accounts through the day.
Greetings on International Women’s Day! We salute the spirit and accomplishments of our Nari Shakti.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2020
As I’d said a few days ago, I’m signing off. Through the day, seven women achievers will share their life journeys and perhaps interact with you through my social media accounts.
“Greetings on International Women’s Day! We salute the spirit and accomplishments of our Nari Shakti.
You heard of food for thought. Now, it is time for action and a better future for our poor.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2020
Hello, I am @snehamohandoss. Inspired by my mother, who instilled the habit of feeding the homeless, I started this initiative called Foodbank India. #SheInspiresUs pic.twitter.com/yHBb3ZaI8n
“As I’d said a few days ago, I’m signing off. Through the day, seven women achievers will share their life journeys and perhaps interact with you through my social media accounts,” the Prime Minister said in a tweet.
India has outstanding women achievers in all parts of the nation. These women have done great work in a wide range of sectors. Their struggles and aspirations motivate millions. Let us keep celebrating the achievements of such women and learning from them. #SheInspiresUs— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2020