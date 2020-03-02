PM Modi’s unplugging from social media tweet sparks memes

india

Updated: Mar 02, 2020 23:28 IST

The internet exploded with memes within minutes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted to say he would be unplugging from social media within a week.

The tweet by the Prime Minister, one of the most-followed political leaders in the world on Twitter, left his followers confused as he gave no reason behind his thought.

“This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted,” PM Modi tweeted on Monday night.

As thousands of his followers urged him to rethink his decision, some of them used hilarious memes to get their message across.

Some tweeted scenes from Bollywood films and others had TikTok videos to panda memes ready to urge the Prime Minister to reconsider.

Reactions after reading this pic.twitter.com/rgwV7e3fg4 — Priya Kulkarni (@priyaakulkarni2) March 2, 2020

प्रधानमंत्री जी आप १२५ करोड़ लोगों की प्रेरणा हो हम लोग आप की वजह से शोसल मीडिया से जुड़े है अगर आप जाओगे तो हम लोग भी शोसल मीडिया छोड़ देंगे प्रधानमंत्री जीं ऐसा करना ठीक नहीं होगा करोड़ों लोगों तक आप अपनी बाते पहुँचाते है लोग आप की बातो से प्रेरणा लेते है @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/fH8yr6gesC — पुनीत पान्डेय (@punit0022) March 2, 2020

All "Proud to be followed by Modi ji" right-wing handles right now ... pic.twitter.com/0gacdSA8XD — Chirpy Says (@IndianPrism) March 2, 2020

One of his followers had a TikTok video ready requesting him to rethink.