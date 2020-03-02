e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 02, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / PM Modi’s unplugging from social media tweet sparks memes

PM Modi’s unplugging from social media tweet sparks memes

The tweet by the Prime Minister, one of the most-followed political leaders in the world on Twitter, left his followers confused as he gave no reason behind his thought.

india Updated: Mar 02, 2020 23:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a programme.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a programme. (PTI Photo)
         

The internet exploded with memes within minutes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted to say he would be unplugging from social media within a week.

The tweet by the Prime Minister, one of the most-followed political leaders in the world on Twitter, left his followers confused as he gave no reason behind his thought.

“This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted,” PM Modi tweeted on Monday night.

As thousands of his followers urged him to rethink his decision, some of them used hilarious memes to get their message across.

Some tweeted scenes from Bollywood films and others had TikTok videos to panda memes ready to urge the Prime Minister to reconsider.

 

 

 

 

One of his followers had a TikTok video ready requesting him to rethink.

 

 

tags
top news
‘Thinking of giving up my social media accounts this Sunday’, tweets PM Modi
‘Thinking of giving up my social media accounts this Sunday’, tweets PM Modi
24-yr-old, with 10k Twitter followers, held for rumours about Delhi riots
24-yr-old, with 10k Twitter followers, held for rumours about Delhi riots
Rahul Gandhi’s 1st response to PM tweet on exiting social media is a swipe
Rahul Gandhi’s 1st response to PM tweet on exiting social media is a swipe
Travel advisories against 5 countries after fresh Covid-19 cases in India
Travel advisories against 5 countries after fresh Covid-19 cases in India
Ensuring peace in Delhi will remain a challenge | HT Editorial
Ensuring peace in Delhi will remain a challenge | HT Editorial
MS Dhoni lands big blows in CSK nets, stadium erupts - WATCH
MS Dhoni lands big blows in CSK nets, stadium erupts - WATCH
Carnival pushes Kia Motors to record sales in February
Carnival pushes Kia Motors to record sales in February
‘Law to shoot at sight for anti-India slogans’: Karnataka minister’s demand
‘Law to shoot at sight for anti-India slogans’: Karnataka minister’s demand
trending topics
CoronavirusDelhi gangrapeRajinikanth on CAASooryavanshi trailerShah Rukh KhanCTET 2020Delhi riotsIndia vs New Zealand LivePriyanka ChopraUP Police Recruitment

don't miss

latest news

india news