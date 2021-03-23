Home / India News / SII seeks govt's nod to supply 50 lakh Covishield Covid-19 vaccine doses to UK
india news

SII seeks govt's nod to supply 50 lakh Covishield Covid-19 vaccine doses to UK

The Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) has also assured the government that India's own vaccination programme won't be affected because of this supply.
Posted by Karan Manral | PTI
UPDATED ON MAR 23, 2021 10:47 PM IST
A supply truck of Serum Institute of India, the world's largest maker of vaccines, in Pune (File Photo).

The world's largest vaccine manufacturer by volume, Serum Institute of India, has sought permission from the Centre to supply 50 lakh doses of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield to the United Kingdom, citing an agreement with AstraZeneca in this regard.

It has, however, assured India that its own anti-coronavirus vaccination programme will not be disturbed because of this supply.

This development came amid reports that the UK's anti-coronavirus inoculation programme has been hit due to a delay in the supply of the second batch of vaccines.

In a communique to Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Tuesday, the Director of Government and Regulatory Affairs at the Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII), Prakash Kumar Singh, sought permission to supply 50 lakh doses of Covishield stating that India's anti-coronavirus vaccination programme will not be affected.

It referred to a license agreement between AstraZeneca UK Limited and the Serum Institute of India in June 2020 with relation to technology transfer from AZ for manufacture and supply of Covishield.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Madras HC grants conditional bail to former judge CS Karnan

Supreme Court stays OTT regulation proceedings in various High Courts

Supreme Court stays OTT regulation proceedings in various High Courts

Atmosphere of trust, without terror imperative: PM Modi’s message to Imran Khan

"Under this agreement, it was agreed that Serum Institute of India will supply any AstraZeneca country where AstraZeneca has commitments anywhere in the world. It was further agreed that, in return for getting access to the AZ technology AZD1222, Serum Institute Of India Pvt. Ltd will treat AstraZeneca as a priority customer, whether it is for drug substance or finished product," Singh stated.

According to the agreement, Serum Institute has to supply millions of doses of Covishield to AstraZeneca according to their requirement. "We have to supply at least 50 lakh doses to AstraZeneca immediately for use in the UK."

"This is of utmost priority as AstraZeneca has conveyed and is also reminding us of our obligation to supply Covishield to them according to the agreement. AstraZeneca and representative of the UK Government have also conveyed to us today morning that if these minimum 50 lakh doses are not supplied to the UK immediately this week then the UK government might have to halt the vaccination programme," Singh said.

The letter also reminded the government that the Serum Institute has received the technology to manufacture Covishield from AstraZeneca-Oxford and need to honour the commitment to supply at least 50 lakh doses of the vaccine.

"We are sure, considering the gravity of the situation and prestige of our company as well as our country is at stake, you will definitely intervene and give permission to us to supply at least 50 lakh doses of Covishield to the UK this week. We will be highly obliged for the same. We assure you that the Government of India's vaccination programme will not be disturbed because of this supply," Singh stated.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Related Stories

india news

UK ‘blames’ SII for delay vaccines priority in India as cases surge: Officials

UPDATED ON MAR 23, 2021 08:27 AM IST
india news

SII to delay further vaccine shipments to Brazil, Morocco, Saudi Arabia: Report

PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:44 AM IST
india news

SII seeks Amit Shah's help for smooth operations of non-scheduled planes in Pune

UPDATED ON MAR 10, 2021 08:33 PM IST
world news

US export ban could hit Covid vaccine supply, says SII chief

UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 03:06 AM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Assembly Election
Loan Moratorium
Thalaivi trailer
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
India vs England Live Score
Martyr's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP