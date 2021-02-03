Home / India News / SII to supply 1.1 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines to Covax vaccine scheme
india news

SII to supply 1.1 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines to Covax vaccine scheme

UNICEF chief Henrietta Fore said the shots would be delivered over a number of years at the cost of about $3 per dose for low- and middle-income countries.
Reuters, Geneva/london
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 07:45 PM IST
Workers transfer carton boxes of a Covishield vaccine developed by Pune based Serum Institute of India (SII) that arrived in a truck into the Karnataka Health Department cold storage facility in Bangalore. (AFP)

India's Serum Institute will supply 1.1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines developed by AstraZeneca and Novavax to the COVAX vaccine scheme as part of a new long-term deal, head of the U.N. Children's Fund said on Wednesday.

UNICEF chief Henrietta Fore said the shots would be delivered over a number of years at the cost of about $3 per dose for low- and middle-income countries.

They would be produced by Serum under a technology transfer agreement, she said in a briefing.

The COVAX facility is co-led by GAVI, the World Health Organization, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations and UNICEF.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covax sii adar poonawalla
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP