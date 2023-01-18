‘Simple karyakarta like me…’: JP Nadda on extending tenure as BJP's president

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday extended JP Nadda's tenure as the national president till June 2024 at the party's national executive committee meeting. Following this, Nadda penned down a heartfelt note to party workers and said that a simple ‘karyakarta’ like him becoming a national president is only possible in the BJP. He acknowledged the responsibility he has as a national president ahead of the 2024 general election and sought the workers' “unwavering committment and blessings”.

“It is as much a privilege and honour as it is humbling to be entrusted with the responsibility of steering a movement, which has seen many stalwarts leading it. I am deeply conscious of the expectations I carry,” he said in the note.

He also added that India is standing on the “threshold of a historic age” heralding the ‘Amrit Kaal’. “The foundations of a ‘New India’ is being laid now. Our perservarance and hard work will be driven and oriented by a strong and unshakable resolve to see India emerge as Vishwa Guru,” he said.

He further thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the opportunity and for being the “source of constant inspiration”.

The decision to extend Nadda's term was taken at the party’s ongoing national executive committee meeting in the national Capital on Tuesday. Announcing the decision, union home minister Amit Shah said the decision was taken unanimously.

“Among all the political parties in the country, the BJP is the one that is most democratically run. We hold elections according to the constitution of the party from the booth level to the presidential post,” he said.

