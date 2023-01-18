PM Modi's connect with Muslims advice to BJP workers 400 days before 2024 polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called upon Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers to reach out to minorities, including Muslims, without expecting votes. In his valedictory address at the BJP's two-day national executive meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday, Modi reportedly spoke about areas where the party needs to be strengthened ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"The PM called upon BJP workers to meet Pasmanda Muslims, Bohra community, Muslim professionals and educated Muslims without expecting votes in return," ANI quoted sources as saying.

He also told members to visit universities and churches.

Modi said under the resolution of ‘Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat’, all states should cooperate with each other and be accommodative of each others' language and culture.

Modi also noted that nearly 400 days are left for the 2024 Lok Sabha election and asked party members to serve every section with full dedication in a speech described by several participants as his big vision to expand the BJP and lead the country in every aspect.

He also suggested party workers refrain from making unnecessary remarks on irrelevant issues such as movies as they put the party's development agenda on the back burner.

Some party leaders often take a critical stance on movies, Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Pathaan' being the latest example, for "hurting" people's feelings.

Modi said people in 18-25 age group have not witnessed the political history of India and are not aware of "corruption and wrongdoings" that took place under previous governments.

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis told reporters that Modi emphasised on reaching out to all sections of society and said his speech was not of a political leader but of a statesman underlining that kept the nation above the party.

Modi referred to the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam, which was recently held in Varanasi, to celebrate ancient spiritual ties between the two regions and asked party members to connect with different cultures.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

