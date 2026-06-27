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Sindhi Sangam seeks clarity on silver bricks

VSSS demands accountability from the Ram Mandir Trust for 200 silver bricks donated in 2021, amid concerns over financial mismanagement.

Published on: Jun 27, 2026 03:48 am IST
By Saurabha Kulshreshtha, Mumbai
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Mumbai-based Vishwa Sindhi Seva Sangam (VSSS) on Friday wrote to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, demanding accountability for 200 silver bricks, weighing 1 kg each, the organisation had donated to the trust on January 26, 2021.

Sindhi Sangam seeks clarity on silver bricks

The move comes two days after VSSS issued a public notice stating the amount of silver it had donated five years ago to the Trust, which was yet to furnish a receipt.

“Apart from asking for receipt of the 200 kg donation of silver made by the community, we have also sought information about how the silver was utilised in the temple, and if not used yet, what were the plans of using the donation in future,” said Raju Manwani, international chairman of VSSS, an organisation of Sindhi community which operates globally, and is headquartered in Mumbai.

According to the Sindhi body, around 150 donors from across the world contributed to the donation, which cost 1.5 crore in 2021.

 
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