Mumbai-based Vishwa Sindhi Seva Sangam (VSSS) on Friday wrote to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, demanding accountability for 200 silver bricks, weighing 1 kg each, the organisation had donated to the trust on January 26, 2021.

Sindhi Sangam seeks clarity on silver bricks

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The move comes two days after VSSS issued a public notice stating the amount of silver it had donated five years ago to the Trust, which was yet to furnish a receipt.

“Apart from asking for receipt of the 200 kg donation of silver made by the community, we have also sought information about how the silver was utilised in the temple, and if not used yet, what were the plans of using the donation in future,” said Raju Manwani, international chairman of VSSS, an organisation of Sindhi community which operates globally, and is headquartered in Mumbai.

According to the Sindhi body, around 150 donors from across the world contributed to the donation, which cost ₹1.5 crore in 2021.

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{{^usCountry}} “There is anger and discontent among members of the community, including the donors. If Ram mandir can get mired in controversy surrounding financial misappropriation, people will think twice before donating the next time,” said Manwani. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “There is anger and discontent among members of the community, including the donors. If Ram mandir can get mired in controversy surrounding financial misappropriation, people will think twice before donating the next time,” said Manwani. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Manwani noted that when they requested a receipt from the Trust, they were informed it would be issued after an expert’s testing report was received. “We continued with our enquiries, but gave up eventually. However, when reports of misappropriation of funds surfaced recently, we thought it was the right time to raise the issue again. We sent the letter to the Trust on Friday,” he said, adding the organisation will wait for SIT’s probe to be completed, hoping “the guilty will be punished”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Manwani noted that when they requested a receipt from the Trust, they were informed it would be issued after an expert’s testing report was received. “We continued with our enquiries, but gave up eventually. However, when reports of misappropriation of funds surfaced recently, we thought it was the right time to raise the issue again. We sent the letter to the Trust on Friday,” he said, adding the organisation will wait for SIT’s probe to be completed, hoping “the guilty will be punished”. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “We have full faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath – they will ensure justice in the case,” said Manwani. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We have full faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath – they will ensure justice in the case,” said Manwani. {{/usCountry}}

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