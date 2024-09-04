Singapore firm CapitaLand's big investment in India announcement ahead of PM Narendra Modi's visit

Singapore's CapitaLand Investment said on Wednesday it aims to more than double its funds under management in India by 2028 from S$7.4 billion ($5.66 billion) as of June 30. The announcement comes hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to land in Singapore on Wednesday. Singapore's CapitaLand said the investment will contribute to the company's global target of achieving S$200 billion in FUM by 2028.

"The country is attracting demand from global corporations and institutional investors for quality real assets," Group CEO Lee Chee Koon said.

Koon added that the company would explore opportunities to enter the renewable energy and real estate private credit segments in the country.

Last month, the company launched a fund for business park development in India, which expected to add S$700 million to its funds under management.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.