Singapore firm CapitaLand's big investment in India announcement ahead of PM Narendra Modi's visit

Wednesday, Sep 04, 2024
ByHT News Desk
Sep 04, 2024 12:58 PM IST

Singapore's CapitaLand Investment said it aims to more than double its funds under management in India by 2028 from $5.66 billion as of June 30.

Singapore's CapitaLand Investment said on Wednesday it aims to more than double its funds under management in India by 2028 from S$7.4 billion ($5.66 billion) as of June 30. The announcement comes hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to land in Singapore on Wednesday.

Singapore's CapitaLand said the investment will contribute to the company's global target of achieving S$200 billion in FUM by 2028.
Singapore's CapitaLand said the investment will contribute to the company's global target of achieving S$200 billion in FUM by 2028.

This will contribute to the company's global target of achieving S$200 billion in FUM by 2028, the real estate investment manager said.

"The country is attracting demand from global corporations and institutional investors for quality real assets," Group CEO Lee Chee Koon said.

Koon added that the company would explore opportunities to enter the renewable energy and real estate private credit segments in the country.

Last month, the company launched a fund for business park development in India, which expected to add S$700 million to its funds under management.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

