'Singer KK's death huge loss to world of music': Political leaders pay tributes

Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath – popularly known as KK – passed away on Tuesday night while preforming in Kolkata. He was 53.

KK fell ill while performing at a concert at Nazrul Manch in South Kolkata and had to be rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

He is survived by his wife and son.

Known as a versatile singer, KK had recorded songs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi and Bengali, among other languages.

He is best known for popular Bollywood numbers such as 'Ankhon Mein Teri' from the movie Om Shanti Om, 'Zara Sa' (Jannat), 'Khuda Jaane' (Bachna Ae Hasino) and 'Tadap Tadap' (Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in paying tributes to the late singer. “Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti,” he wrote on Twitter.

Home minister Amit Shah took to Twitter and condoled the “untimely demise” of the singer. “KK was a very talented and versatile singer. His untimely demise is very saddening and a huge loss to Indian music. With his gifted voice, he has left an indelible impression on the minds of countless music lovers. My deepest condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti Shanti.”

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu said KK's demise is a “huge loss to the world of music”. "Anguished by the sudden demise of renowned singer, Shri Krishnakumar Kunnath. Known for his soulful voice and melodious singing Shri KK's demise is a huge loss to the world of music. Om Shanti!" he tweeted.

Union minister Anurag Thakur, in a tweet (loosely translated from Hindi), said: “Shri Krishnakumar Kunnath (KK) has made a different place in the hearts of people with his excellent singing. The news of his sudden death is shocking. very sad…KK was a talented and influential singer, his passing is a great loss to the music world which is impossible to compensate.”

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala extended condolences to the singer's family and the fans. He wrote on Twitter: “The voice of versatility, of love, of yearning & longing, of melodious compositions, all in one is gone. A huge part of music as we know is gone. Goodbye #KK ! Heartfelt condolences to the family and all the fans.”

