Singer Zubeen Garg cremated with full state honours in Assam's Kamarkuchi

Singer Zubeen Garg was cremated with full state honours in Kamarkuchi in Assam's Kamrup Metropolitan district near Sonapur on Tuesday. The last rites were performed by his sister Palmee Borthakur. A crowd of mourning fans had gathered at the crematorium in Kamarkuchi before the last rites were performed.(ANI Photo)

Garg's final journey to the cremation site on the outskirts of Guwahati began around 10 am. A crowd gathered at the crematorium in Kamarkuchi before the last rites were performed, with fans singing ‘Mayabini’, one of his most iconic songs.

A team of Assam police personnel carried Garg's coffin as pallbearers, and a gun salute was accorded to the late singer before the cremation.

Several prominent personalities, including Assam chief minister Him Sarma, union ministers Kiren Rijiju and Sarbananda Sonowal, and Assam assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary paid their last respects to Garg.

Representatives of multiple organisations, including the Assam Sahitya Sabha, All Assam Students Union and Assam Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chattra Parishad, also paid homage to the late singer.

The singer's mortal remains had been kept in Arjun Bhogeshwar Baruah Sports Complex in Guwahati since Sunday to allow mourning fans to catch a last glimpse of and to pay their last respects to him.

Lakhs of fans queued up to pay homage to the singer at the sports complex, with his wife Garima Saikia also reaching the venue along with his four canine companions.

Earlier today, Garg's second post-mortem was conducted at the Gauhati Medical College Hospital to rule out any foul play in his death. The singer died in a swimming incident in Singapore on September 19, a day before he was scheduled to perform in the city.

While an autopsy was conducted in Singapore, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said a fresh autopsy would be conducted after demands for the same cropped up. After the autopsy, the mortal remains, in a glass casket draped with traditional Assamese ‘gamosa’, were brought back to the Guwahati stadium.