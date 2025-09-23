Zubeen Garg’s cremation today after second autopsy as Assam mourns its voice | 10 updates

Lakhs of people paid their last respects to the late singer Zubeen Garg at the Sarusajai stadium in Guwahati for the second day on Monday. Singer Zubeen Garg, 52, lost his life on September 19 while swimming in Singapore without a life jacket. (ANI Photo)

Zubeen Garg, 52, lost his life on September 19 while swimming in Singapore without a life jacket. He had travelled to the city to attend the North East India Festival, where he was scheduled to perform the next day.

It was suspected that an epileptic seizure could have been a possible cause of death. Garg had, over the past five years, had instances of such seizures.

A massive crowd of fans queued to catch a last glimpse of the singer, whose mortal remains were kept in a glass casket, which was draped with a traditional Assamese ‘gamosa’.

Meanwhile, the Assam government will conduct a second autopsy on Garg's body on Tuesday in order to rule out any foul play in his death, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Zubeen Garg's cremation today, ashes to be immersed in Jorhat city

• Zubeen Garg's cremation will take place on Tuesday, September 23, and his last rites will be performed at Kamarkuchi in Sonapur on the outskirts of Guwahati around 10am. Around 85 members of Garg’s family, relatives and close associates will be present at the last rites, which will be performed with full state honours

• Prominent personalities, including Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, singer Papon, and a representative of the King of Bhutan, paid their respects to Garg at the Guwahati stadium on Monday.

• Emotions ran high at the stadium on Monday, with mourning fans travelling from different parts of the state to pay their last respects to the singer. Garg's family was also present at the venue, with his four canine companions also bidding him adieu, PTI news agency reported.

• Fans offered flowers and gamosas, while several people also sang his popular songs outside the venue. With the people queuing up despite scorching heat, medical teams were present on the spot to provide immediate treatment.

• Assam CM Sarma said a new demand had cropped up for the second post-mortem of Garg's body, which would be done on Tuesday. Singapore authorities had conducted an autopsy before handing over Garg's body to his associates.

• Garg's fresh autopsy will be conducted in the morning at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), in the presence of doctors from AIIMS-Guwahati.

• All educational institutions in Assam will remain closed today in view of Garg's last rites, with government offices in Kamrup (Metropolitan) district also remaining closed.

• The Assam CM said Garg's journey to the cremation ground would begin at 7. 30 am from the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex, with personnel from Assam police being the pallbearers of the coffin from the national highway. A gun salute will also be accorded to the late singer.

• Fans of Garg had blocked the national highway for several hours on Sunday, demanding that his mortal remains be brought to the city where the singer spent his formative years. CM Sarma said Garg's ashes will be immersed in Jorhat, respecting the sentiments of the residents of the city.

• The death certificate of the singer mentions “drowning” as the cause of his death, according to ANI news agency. Assam CM Sarma said that the certificate was sent by the Singapore High Commission.

(With inputs from Utpal Parashar)