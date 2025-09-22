'Zubeen Garg's death certificate states drowning as cause of death, trying to get post-mortem report soon': Assam CM

The death certificate of singer Zubeen Garg mentioned "drowning" as the cause of his death. As reported by news agency ANI, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has assured further investigation. He also clarified that it is different from the post-mortem report, which the government is trying to obtain "as soon as possible." Singer Zubeen Garg. Garg died on September 19 while scuba diving in Singapore.(PTI)

Zubeen Garg's death certificate states drowning as cause of his death

Speaking to the media, Assam CM said that in the death certificate sent by the Singapore High Commission, the cause of death is drowning. The government has approached the commission for the post-mortem report of the singer. "The Singapore High Commission sent the death certificate of Zubeen Garg, and they mentioned the cause of death is drowning," he said.

Assam CM awaits post-mortem report

"But this is not a post-mortem report. The post-mortem report is different, and the death certificate is different. We will send the documents to CID. The Chief Secretary of the Assam Government is contacting the Singapore Ambassador to get the post-mortem report as soon as possible," he added.

About Zubeen's death, final rites

Zubeen died in a tragic scuba diving accident in Singapore on September 19. His body was flown to Delhi and later transported to Assam on a commercial flight that landed in Guwahati on Sunday morning. He was in Singapore for the Northeast India Festival. After his death, the festival organisers issued a statement, saying that Zubeen suffered breathing difficulties during scuba diving.

"He was immediately given CPR before being rushed to Singapore General Hospital. Despite efforts to save him, he was declared deceased in the ICU around 2:30 PM IST," the statement added.

On Sunday, the Assam CM announced that the final rites of the singer will be held at Kamarkuchi village on Tuesday at around 8 am. While talking to the media, he had said, "We will carry the mortal remains of Zubeen Garg from Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex at around 8 am on September 23 to the location of Kamarkuchi, where the last rites will be conducted. A state funeral will be held on September 23."

Thousands of emotional fans gathered at Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex on Sunday to pay their last respects to Zubeen. The mortal remains of the late singer are currently kept at the Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex for his fans and well-wishers to pay their tributes before his funeral.