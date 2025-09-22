Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma visits Zubeen Garg's cremation site

Sarma visited the site at Kamarkuchi NC village in Sonapur revenue circle near Guwahati on Sunday night.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inspected the site where singer Zubeen Garg will be cremated on Tuesday.
"Inspected the site where Zubeen will be put to rest, a while back. My officers will be working throughout the night and tomorrow to prepare the site for his funeral day after," he said in a post on X.