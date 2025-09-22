Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma visits Zubeen Garg's cremation site

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inspected the site where singer Zubeen Garg will be cremated on Tuesday. The decision to cremate Garg at Kamarkuchi was taken at a cabinet meeting on Sunday evening.(Himanta Biswa/X)

Sarma visited the site at Kamarkuchi NC village in Sonapur revenue circle near Guwahati on Sunday night.

"Inspected the site where Zubeen will be put to rest, a while back. My officers will be working throughout the night and tomorrow to prepare the site for his funeral day after," he said in a post on X.

Also read: A sea of fans bid final farewell to Zubeen Garg as Assam's beloved son goes home one last time. Watch

"All necessary works like earth filling, boundary, etc will be done to preserve the sanctity of the place," he said.

The decision to cremate Garg at Kamarkuchi was taken at a cabinet meeting on Sunday evening.

He died in Singapore on Friday while swimming in the sea.