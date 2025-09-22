Search
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma visits Zubeen Garg's cremation site

Published on: Sept 22, 2025 11:51 am IST

Sarma visited the site at Kamarkuchi NC village in Sonapur revenue circle near Guwahati on Sunday night.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inspected the site where singer Zubeen Garg will be cremated on Tuesday.

The decision to cremate Garg at Kamarkuchi was taken at a cabinet meeting on Sunday evening.(Himanta Biswa/X)

"Inspected the site where Zubeen will be put to rest, a while back. My officers will be working throughout the night and tomorrow to prepare the site for his funeral day after," he said in a post on X.

"All necessary works like earth filling, boundary, etc will be done to preserve the sanctity of the place," he said.

The decision to cremate Garg at Kamarkuchi was taken at a cabinet meeting on Sunday evening.

He died in Singapore on Friday while swimming in the sea.

