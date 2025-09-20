Zubeen Garg’s final moments: Singer took off life jacket before fatal swim, was warned

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday confirmed that popular singer Zubeen Garg died while swimming in Singapore without wearing a life jacket. He further revealed that Zubeen Garg was asked by the lifeguards to wear the safety gear. All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) leaders pay tribute to Assamese Singer Zubeen Garg (52), who passed away in a scuba diving accident in Singapore, in Guwahati on Friday. (ANI)

Sarma said 18 people, including Garg, had gone on a yacht trip that involved swimming. The singer was later found floating in the sea.

The chief minister added that the Indian High Commissioner in Singapore, Shilpak Ambule, informed him that Zubeen Garg was asked by the lifeguards’ to wear a life jacket, PTI news agency reported.

“The autopsy would be conducted on Saturday, and ‘hopefully’ his mortal remains could be brought to Assam in the evening,” Sarma said.

The crew members of the yacht and guards had insisted that Garg should wear it, the CM said.

“Garg had initially worn the life jacket, but after a few seconds, he took it off, claiming that it was oversized and he was finding it difficult to swim,” PTI quoted Sarma.

CPR given but unsuccessful

Assam CM said that after being found floating, lifeguards immediately administered CPR and rushed Garg to Singapore General Hospital, where he was declared dead. He added that Singapore authorities are questioning those who accompanied the singer.

After visiting Garg’s residence in the Kahilipara area, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the Indian High Commissioner in Singapore had sent him a list of people who accompanied the singer, the news agency reported.

The list includes 11 individuals: Abhimanyu Talukdar, who had booked the yacht and is from the Assamese community living in Singapore, four members of Garg’s team, and two crew members.

“Since all the members accompanying Garg are Indian citizens, we will also approach the Union Home Ministry on the procedure to be followed for our concerned authorities to question them,” Sarma said, adding that people of the state deserve to know what happened to their icon in his final moments

Last rites and public tribute plans

Sarma confirmed that Zubeen Garg’s mortal remains will be kept at Sarusajai Stadium for people to pay their last respects.

“All other arrangements will be made after his body's arrival,” he said. The chief minister added that the singer’s family, acknowledging that Garg belonged to the people of Assam, would decide the final rites.

“I will also consult people, as I also do not have the right to take any decision without their knowledge,” he said.

Sarma, accompanied by his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma on Friday visited the singer’s house to offer condolences to the family.