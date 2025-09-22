Zubeen Garg's funeral in Guwahati listed as fourth biggest gathering, enters Limca Book of Records

Thousands of people gathered in Guwahati on Sunday to bid farewell to Assam's cultural icon Zubeen Garg, who died in Singapore on September 19. Zubeen Garg lost his life in a scuba diving accident in Singapore on 19 September.(ANI)

Huge crowds of grief-stricken fans queued through the night, waiting for hours to catch a final glimpse of the singer, whose mortal remains were kept in a glass casket draped with a traditional Assamese 'gamosa'.

The impact of the moment was so profound that the Limca Book of Records officially recognized it as one of the largest public funerals in history, read a report by Moneycontrol.

The gathering to pay last respects to Zubeen Garg’s was the fourth-largest public gathering worldwide, standing alongside monumental farewells such as those of Michael Jackson, Pope Francis, and Queen Elizabeth II, the report added.

Before Garg's mortal remains were brought to Guwahati, his fans reportedly blocked the national highway in Assam's Jorhat for several hours on Sunday demanding his mortal remains be brought to the city where the singer spent his formative years.

Jorhat Police posted a traffic advisory on X in the early hours of Monday saying the National Highway 37 (NH37) was blocked near Ajanta bypass just before entering Jorhat town from west, HT reported earlier.

After Zubeen Garg's mortal remains reached Guwahati on Sunday, hundreds of fans were seen crying and having an emotional response at the sight of their favourite singer in a glass casket. His wife, Garima Saikia Garg, was seen breaking down in tears as his mortal remains reached their Guwahati residence.

Guwahati, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said singer Zubeen Garg’s journey to the cremation ground will begin at 7.30 am on Tuesday from the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex, where his mortal remains have been kept for people to pay their last respects.

Personnel of Assam Police will be the pallbearers of the coffin from the national highway, adjacent to Kamarkuchi, to the cremation site and accord a gun salute to the popular singer. Priests will then conduct the rituals before Garg is consigned to flames, Sarma said on Monday.

Zubeen Garg lost his life in a scuba diving accident in Singapore on 19 September. He had travelled to the city to attend the North East India Festival, where he was scheduled to perform on September 20.