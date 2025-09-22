Guwahati, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said singer Zubeen Garg’s journey to the cremation ground will begin at 7.30 am on Tuesday from the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex, where his mortal remains have been kept for people to pay their last respects. Zubeen's final journey to begin at 7.30 am on Tuesday: Assam CM Himanta

All schools, colleges and universities across the state will remain closed on Tuesday, while government offices in Kamrup district will also remain shut, Sarma told reporters after reviewing preparations at the cremation site in Kamarkuchi NC village under Sonapur revenue circle, he said.

Zubeen's wife Garima Saikia Garg will accompany him in the ambulance along with some representatives of the Assam government.

A bus has been arranged for other family members and close relatives to travel to the site, about 20 km from the sports complex, while no other vehicles will be allowed in the procession.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju will represent the Union government, while representatives of various state governments will be present on the occasion.

Personnel of Assam Police will be the pallbearers of the coffin from the national highway, adjacent to Kamarkuchi, to the cremation site and accord a gun salute to the popular singer. Priests will then conduct the rituals before Garg is consigned to flames, he said on Monday.

The highway will remain closed to vehicular traffic till Jorabat for four to five hours for the cremation to allow the procession to pass off peacefully, the CM said.

The state has also declared dry days on Monday and Tuesday, while the Meghalaya government has also said that all alcohol shops will remain closed on the Meghalaya side of the route through which Zubeen's cortege will pass, he said.

''Arrangements are also being made to screen Zubeen's last rites at possible public venues so that people may together view and bid a final farewell to him'', Sarma said.

The CM said that Zubeen's wife and family members visited him on Monday at his residence and requested that the 13th-day rituals for the singer be held in Jorhat.

''The state government will make arrangements for the immersion of his ashes and the 13th day rituals at Jorhat, where Garima and other family members will be present'', Sarma said.

He said that memorials will be constructed both in Guwahati and Jorhat in memory of Zubeen.

The CM urged people to maintain peace and give a dignified farewell to Zubeen, which people will remember for a long time.

''We are keeping a close watch on anti-social elements who are trying to create law and order issues during this tragedy'', he added.

The decision to cremate Zubeen at Kamarkuchi NC village was taken during a cabinet meeting on Sunday, considering the family's wish that his last rites be performed at a place in or around Guwahati.

The cremation site is located on a 3.3-acre government land where some local people had set up a plant nursery, but they eagerly gave it up for Zubeen, the CM said on Sunday.

Sarma had visited the site on Sunday afternoon and again late at night to review arrangements.

Zubeen died in Singapore on Friday, while swimming in the sea.

