...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Singing ‘Vande Mataram’ now mandatory in all madrassas in Bengal: State govt order

The move follows the newly instated BJP government's move to make singing ‘Vande Mataram’ mandatory in all schools.

Published on: May 21, 2026 01:35 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

The West Bengal government has made the singing of 'Vande Mataram' at assembly prayers compulsory in all madrassas with immediate effect, according to an official order.

The order to make singing 'Vande Mataram' in madrassas mandatory came from the Directorate of Madrasah Education a week ago(AFP)

The order by the Directorate of Madrasah Education came nearly a week after the state's BJP government made singing the national song mandatory in all schools.

The latest order stated the directive would apply to the government's model madrassas, government-aided madrassas, approved Shishu Shiksha Kendra and Madhyamik Shiksha Kendras, as well as recognised unaided madrassas functioning under the Minority Affairs and Madrasah Education Department.

"Singing of Vande Mataram during assembly prayers, prior to the commencement of classes, is hereby made mandatory," the notification stated.

A senior official of the department said the decision was aimed at bringing "uniformity in assembly practices" across institutions under the department.

"The order has been issued with the approval of the competent authority and is to be implemented with immediate effect," the official added.

Incidentally, the move comes shortly after the Union government initiated steps to strengthen provisions related to respect for national symbols, including a proposed amendment to the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, making obstruction to the singing of Vande Mataram a punishable offence.

 
west bengal vande mataram bjp
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Singing ‘Vande Mataram’ now mandatory in all madrassas in Bengal: State govt order
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.