SIT formed to probe allegations of graft against Vijayan, kin

The Keralam police on Wednesday issued an order to form a special investigation team (SIT) under the Crime Branch wing to probe allegations of corruption and bribery against leader of opposition Pinarayi Vijayan, son-in-law and CPI(M) MLA PA Mohammed Riyas and Vijayan’s daughter Veena T on the basis of a report filed by the Enforcement Directorate in the CMRL - Exalogic case.

India News

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The SIT, according to the order, will be led by Superintendent of Police P Vikraman and it’s investigation will be monitored by the Crime Branch ADGP H Venkatesh.

The team will comprise of three Deputy Superintendent of Police officers, five Inspectors and officers from the Cyber Division of the state police.

The team has been instructed to complete a preliminary probe into the case within 30 days.

The formation of the SIT comes a day after the state home department ordered an investigation against Vijayan and others based on the ED communication seeking the registration of a corruption case against them.

The ED has alleged that Vijayan received bribes amounting to ₹3.28 crore from Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) through the former’s daughter’s now defunct IT firm Exalogic Solutions. The agency claimed that the funds were routed abroad through ‘hawala channels’ with the help of Riyas. The ED made the allegation against Vijayan based on a statement by CMRL’s former chief financial officer of CMRL.

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{{^usCountry}} The allegations are linked to the CMRL monthly payments case in which Veena and her firm Exalogic purportedly received money to the tune of ₹2.78 crore from CMRL even though no services were rendered by the IT firm. The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) has also probed the case and filed a preliminary report in a court in Ernakulam district, arraigning Veena and top officials of CMRL in the case. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The allegations are linked to the CMRL monthly payments case in which Veena and her firm Exalogic purportedly received money to the tune of ₹2.78 crore from CMRL even though no services were rendered by the IT firm. The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) has also probed the case and filed a preliminary report in a court in Ernakulam district, arraigning Veena and top officials of CMRL in the case. {{/usCountry}}