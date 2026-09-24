...
...
Next Story

SIT formed to probe allegations of graft against Vijayan, kin

The Keralam police on Wednesday issued an order to form a special investigation team (SIT) under the Crime Branch wing to probe allegations of corruption and bribery against leader of opposition Pinarayi Vijayan, son-in-law and CPI(M) MLA PA Mohammed Riyas and Vijayan’s daughter Veena T on the basis of a report filed by the Enforcement Directorate in the CMRL - Exalogic case

Published on: Sep 24, 2026, 08:08:00 IST
By HT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

The Keralam police on Wednesday issued an order to form a special investigation team (SIT) under the Crime Branch wing to probe allegations of corruption and bribery against leader of opposition Pinarayi Vijayan, son-in-law and CPI(M) MLA PA Mohammed Riyas and Vijayan’s daughter Veena T on the basis of a report filed by the Enforcement Directorate in the CMRL - Exalogic case.

India News
India News

The SIT, according to the order, will be led by Superintendent of Police P Vikraman and it’s investigation will be monitored by the Crime Branch ADGP H Venkatesh.

The team will comprise of three Deputy Superintendent of Police officers, five Inspectors and officers from the Cyber Division of the state police.

The team has been instructed to complete a preliminary probe into the case within 30 days.

The formation of the SIT comes a day after the state home department ordered an investigation against Vijayan and others based on the ED communication seeking the registration of a corruption case against them.

The ED has alleged that Vijayan received bribes amounting to 3.28 crore from Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) through the former’s daughter’s now defunct IT firm Exalogic Solutions. The agency claimed that the funds were routed abroad through ‘hawala channels’ with the help of Riyas. The ED made the allegation against Vijayan based on a statement by CMRL’s former chief financial officer of CMRL.

 
pinarayi vijayanenforcement directoratespecial investigation team
Get the latest India News, breaking headlines and real-time updates from across the country. Stay informed about politics, government policies, crime, weather major national developments and Karnataka Bandh LIVE.
Get the latest India News, breaking headlines and real-time updates from across the country. Stay informed about politics, government policies, crime, weather major national developments and Karnataka Bandh LIVE.
Home/India News/SIT formed to probe allegations of graft against Vijayan, kin
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks