SIT probe into ‘vote theft’ widens, Congress starts drive

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged voter data theft in Karnataka’s Aland Assembly constituency has expanded its investigation after uncovering evidence that similar irregularities may have taken place in two more constituencies in Kalaburagi district. Karnataka minister Krishna Byre Gowda echoed similar concerns, accusing the BJP and the Election Commission of working in tandem to undermine electoral integrity. (HT PHOTO)

According to officials, the SIT has traced financial transactions linking data operators Akram and Aslam to payments routed through a chartered accountant (CA) in Kalaburagi. During a raid on the CA’s residence, investigators seized two laptops that are now being forensically examined for additional digital evidence. The next phase of the probe will focus on these two newly identified constituencies, officials said.

The alleged voter data manipulation case, which dates back to the 2023 Assembly elections, revolves around the illegal deletion of thousands of names -- primarily from Dalit and minority communities -- from the electoral rolls in Aland. The SIT has identified Mohammed Ashfaq and Mohammed Akram as the main accused in the case. Ashfaq is currently in Dubai.

Investigators have also zeroed in on six other suspects linked to a Kalaburagi data centre who allegedly used voice-over-internet systems to carry out the deletions. The group is suspected to have paid around ₹3-4 lakh to facilitate the process. Police sources said one of the data operators worked for former BJP MLA Subhash Guttedar’s son, Harshanand S. Guttedar, and was instructed to delete over 6,000 voters. Only 24 of those removed were later found to be duplicates or deceased.

Raids were subsequently carried out on premises linked to Guttedar, his sons Harshanand and Santosh, and their chartered accountant. During one such search, officials discovered burnt voter records near Guttedar’s residence. The former MLA has denied any wrongdoing, claiming the papers were accidentally destroyed by housekeeping staff.

Meanwhile, the issue has triggered sharp political reactions. Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao alleged that voter fraud had tilted recent elections in the BJP’s favour, accusing the Election Commission (EC) of ignoring complaints about fake voters. Speaking at the launch of a signature campaign in Bengaluru against what he termed vote theft, Rao claimed there were 11,200 fake voters in the Gandhinagar constituency alone.

“If there was no vote theft in the Bengaluru Central Lok Sabha constituency, a Congress MP would have been elected,” Rao said, questioning the EC’s inaction and delay in deleting bogus entries. He alleged that the BJP had “turned the Election Commission into its puppet” and called for citizens to join the campaign to “save democracy.”

Minister Krishna Byre Gowda echoed similar concerns, accusing the BJP and the Election Commission of working in tandem to undermine electoral integrity. “Protecting the sanctity of elections is essential for democracy’s survival,” he said, urging people to deliver a “people’s verdict” against the alleged irregularities in the next polls.

The Congress has launched a nationwide signature drive demanding stronger safeguards against voter manipulation, with a target of one lakh signatures from Bengaluru’s Gandhinagar constituency alone. The petition will be submitted to the Election Commission seeking action against officials and political actors involved in the alleged fraud.