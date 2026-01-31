The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the misappropriation of gold assets from the Sabarimala temple, questioned actor Jayaram at the latter’s residence in Chennai, mainly about his dealings and relationship with the first accused Unnikrishnan Potty, officials familiar with the matter said on Friday. SIT quizzes actor Jayaram in Sabarimala gold theft case

The police team asked the actor if he was involved in any financial transactions with Potty and the number of times he participated in poojas and other religious rituals organised by the key accused in the case.

When the gold theft case first surfaced last year, videos of the prominent Kerala actor sharing the stage with Potty at various events had circulated on social platforms. The actor had admitted to the local media that he had participated in a pooja conducted at his home and at Smart Creations in Chennai when the gold artefacts of the Sabarimala temple were brought to Chennai for “replating” allegedly under sponsorship by Potty.

According to SIT officials, the door frames of the “sreekovil” (sanctum) of the Sabarimala temple were placed in the puja room of the actor’s residence for a few minutes while on its way to Kerala from Chennai post re-polishing.

The actor has reportedly told the SIT that he became acquainted with Potty during his numerous annual visits to Sabarimala temple, where the latter once served as a junior priest. He is reported to have testified that he was unaware of any illegal dealings of Potty with respect to the door frames and the gold-plated copper sheets covering the “Dwarapalaka” idols.

Potty was arrested by the SIT on November 3 and arraigned as the first accused in two cases registered so far. With the SIT failing to file a charge sheet within 90 days, officials run the risk of letting Potty out on statutory bail.