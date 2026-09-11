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SIT reports 25.78-cr tax evasion in Messi’s Keralam visit proposal

A special investigation team (SIT) of Keralam’s finance department has reported purported tax evasion to the tune of ₹25

Published on: Sep 11, 2026, 07:56:10 IST
By HT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
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A special investigation team (SIT) of Keralam’s finance department has reported purported tax evasion to the tune of 25.78 crore in its probe into the proposed visit of Lionel Messi and the World Cup-winning Argentine national football team to the state to play a friendly match.

India News
India News

The SIT, in its inquiry report submitted to the commissioner of State Goods and Services Tax department, has recommended probes by multiple agencies in the case.

According to officials, the purported tax evasion by Reporter Broadcasting Corporation, the private sponsor of the Messi visit, amounted to 25.78 crore, of which 22.68 crore was IGST not paid on foreign remittances made to the Argentine Football Association (AFA).

The SIT report recommends that the case be referred to Enforcement Directorate (ED) to probe violations under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and FEMA while Income Tax department can probe alleged unexplained credits by the private sponsor of the event.

State sports minister OJ Janeesh told reporters on Thursday that it was clear that there were several procedural lapses. “Additionally, several financial transactions took place. Were there approvals for such transactions? Was the financial stability of the private sponsor examined? The truth will soon come out,” said Janeesh.

The inquiry report stated that there was no confirmation from the AFA that the team would play in Keralam even when the sports department wrote to the Union government requesting for permission to hold the match in October, 2025.

The failure to bring the World Cup-winning team to Keralam had resulted in the UDF and the BJP distributing posters and leaflets, blaming the former sports minister and the LDF-led government for generating false hope among football fans in the state.

 
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