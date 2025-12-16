Lionel Messi’s India tour through love and chaos: A nation enchanted, briefly disrupted

Lionel Messi, Rodri de Paul and Luis Suarez acknowledged the fans' love on the four-nations tour to India.(PTI) Despite the early turbulence in Kolkata, the tour largely fulfilled its promise. Lionel Messi experienced first-hand the scale of India’s love for football. India lived the Lionel Messi dream for three unforgettable days as the four-city tour of the football great drew to a close in Delhi. The 2022 World Cup–winning captain commands a staggering fan base in the country, and this visit — his second to India — was purely about acknowledging that love, unlike his 2011 trip, which revolved around a friendly match. While the tour stood out as a landmark moment for Indian football, it also sparked debate, with some arguing that similar resources should be directed towards developing the sport. Yet, the presence of a once-in-a-generation figure like Messi carries its own weight, especially in a football-loving nation still searching for stronger grassroots systems and infrastructure.

Messi was accompanied by two of his closest friends and long-time teammates, Luis Suarez and Rodrigo de Paul. De Paul was by Messi’s side during Argentina’s World Cup triumph, while Suarez shared the most successful phase of his club career with him at FC Barcelona. Together, along with Neymar Jr, they formed one of the most feared attacking trios world football has ever seen. Their presence elevated the tour further, though, unsurprisingly, the spotlight never strayed far from Messi.

The tour began on December 13 in Kolkata, where massive crowds thronged the airport to welcome the Argentine icon. Messi also met Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, with their photograph instantly going viral. Given Kolkata’s deep football culture and long-standing admiration for Messi, expectations were sky-high. Instead, the event spiralled into chaos. Poor crowd management at Salt Lake Stadium forced Messi to cut short his appearance. Many fans failed to even catch a clear glimpse of him as he remained surrounded by politicians and VIPs. Uncomfortable with people pulling him in for selfies, Messi chose to leave early. The situation worsened as agitated fans stormed the pitch and damaged stadium property, turning the day into a low point for the city’s sporting history. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee later apologised to Messi and the fans for the organisers’ failures.

The fallout left the tour hanging in uncertainty. Social media was flooded with clips of vandalism and angry reactions, while criticism mounted. Satadru Dutta, the man instrumental in bringing Messi to India, was also detained by Kolkata Police amid the backlash.

Still, the tour moved forward. Messi travelled to Hyderabad the same day, where organisers clearly corrected the mistakes made earlier. The event there unfolded smoothly, with Messi spending time on the pitch, acknowledging supporters, kicking balls into the stands and interacting warmly with young children. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy ensured a brief, respectful interaction, keeping clear boundaries intact. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was also present and shared a few moments with Messi, Suarez and De Paul. Hyderabad’s seamless execution helped restore faith in the tour, shifting the narrative back to celebration.

Argentine footballers Lionel Messi, Rodrigo De Paul and Uruguayan footballer Luis Suarez in a group photograph with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and others during his G.O.A.T India Tour 2025. (ANI)

Mumbai delivered the spectacle Kolkata had dreamed of

Momentum truly returned in Mumbai, a city well-versed in managing huge crowds, as seen during India’s World Cup victory parades. While Messi did meet several well-known faces — including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty and former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh at the CCI — the organisers kept the focus firmly on fans. What followed at Wankhede Stadium was unforgettable. Marine Drive turned blue and white, drenched in Argentina and Barcelona colours, as chants of Messi echoed through the city.

His arrival at Wankhede felt surreal. Deafening cheers greeted him as he soaked in the atmosphere, took a lap of the ground and kicked balls into every stand. Fans even broke into chants of “Visca Barca”, a nod to where his legendary journey began. The highlight came when Messi shared the stage with Indian sporting icons Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Chhetri. Tendulkar gifted him a signed India World Cup jersey, while Messi returned the gesture with a football. Chhetri, a lifelong admirer, received a signed Argentina jersey. The crowd left no doubt about whom they came to see — Messi, Suarez and De Paul were cheered endlessly, while others drew mixed reactions, reinforcing that the night belonged to the GOAT.

Cricket great Sachin Tendulkar gifts a signed 2011 World Cup jersey to Argentine footballer Lionel Messi at Wankhede Stadium. (@sachin_rt)

The final stop came on December 15 in the national capital. Thick smog delayed Messi’s arrival by nearly 40 minutes, but the excitement inside Arun Jaitley Stadium never dipped. Fans spanning generations — toddlers on shoulders to elderly supporters waving flags — gathered for one last look at the football icon.

The evening began with a celebrity exhibition match between the Minerva Messi All Stars and the Celebrity Messi All Stars. After the game, Messi walked onto the field to greet players from both teams before sharing a few passes with young footballers alongside Suárez and De Paul, creating moments those youngsters will cherish forever.

The night concluded with a formal ceremony attended by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and dignitaries including ICC chairman Jay Shah, DDCA president Rohan Jaitley and former India captain Bhaichung Bhutia. Shah presented specially designed Indian cricket jerseys to Messi, Suárez and De Paul, while Messi was also honoured with a commemorative cricket bat signed by Indian legends — a fitting end to the Delhi leg.

Despite the early turbulence in Kolkata, the tour largely fulfilled its promise. Messi, Suarez and De Paul experienced first-hand the scale of India’s love for football. For fans across cities and age groups, it was a rare chance to witness Lionel Messi up close. As he departed, he left behind memories far bigger than the tour itself — moments of wonder, inspiration and a quiet hope that football in India can dream bigger than ever before.