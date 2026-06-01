Six arrested in Assam after months of abuse leaves 12-year-old girl pregnant

Six people, including two teenagers, have been arrested in Assam after a 12-year-old girl was repeatedly raped over several months and left nearly 28 weeks pregnant, police said on Monday. School students participate in an awareness Campaign against Child Sex Abuse (AFP/Getty Images)

The arrests took place in Majuli, a river island district in Assam, following a criminal complaint filed by the girl’s family on Sunday.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Majuli Somalin Subhadarsini said doctors estimated the girl was around 11 years old when the assaults began. The pregnancy became noticeable only recently, prompting the family to approach the police.

“We have recorded her statement and are also examining all aspects to find out how it all started and what she went through. A thorough investigation report will be submitted before the court,” she said.

Police identified the four adult suspects as Khagen Doley, 59; Dharmakanta Pegu, 50; Yogen Doley, 52; and Nathuram Doley, 32.

They were produced before a local court on Monday and remanded in judicial custody for two days. The remaining two suspects are minors and are being processed through the juvenile justice system.

The men have been charged under several sections of India’s new penal code, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita including rape, criminal conspiracy, and death threats as well as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, a stringent federal law meant to combat child abuse.

According to the complaint lodged by the girl’s family, she was raped by all six at different times and also threatened with death. She turned 12 about four months ago. Police said this means that the sexual assaults started when she was still 11.

The girl has been moved to a state-run shelter home, where officials said she was receiving medical treatment and counseling.