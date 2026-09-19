Agartala, The Tripura government is aiming to open six Eklavya Model Residential Schools by November, an official said on Saturday.

Six Eklavya model schools to be opened by November in Tripura: Official

Twelve EMRSs, aimed at providing quality education to tribal students, are currently operational in the northeastern state.

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"Construction work of six EMRSs has already been completed, barring some minor work. We approached the National Education Society for Tribal Students to allow us to deploy some teaching and non-teaching staff from existing EMRSs to the new schools until fresh recruitment is completed. NESTS has agreed to our proposal," Director of Tribal Welfare Subhasish Das told PTI.

NESTS functions under the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

Das said the six new schools would be opened by November following NESTS approval for deputation of staff.

"The entrance test for admission to the new EMRSs has already been completed. The only task remaining is to bring teaching and non-teaching staff from existing schools on deputation until new staff are recruited," he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Das said NESTS has also agreed to a proposal to engage construction agencies such as the Tripura Housing and Construction Board for building new EMRS campuses. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Das said NESTS has also agreed to a proposal to engage construction agencies such as the Tripura Housing and Construction Board for building new EMRS campuses. {{/usCountry}}

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"Normally, the CPWD constructs EMRS buildings, but cost escalation has prompted the state to opt for other reputed construction agencies," he said.

Das said the CPWD's estimated cost for constructing an EMRS is more than ₹70 crore, while NESTS has an approved budget of ₹50 crore.

The THCB, on the other hand, has estimated the cost of a similar project at around ₹54 crore.

"NESTS has sanctioned ₹100 crore ₹50 crore each for construction of new EMRS buildings at Mungiakami in Khowai district and Dasda in North Tripura district. The additional amount will be borne by the state government," he said.

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