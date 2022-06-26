Six-year-old girlgang-raped in moving car in Haridwar: Police

A six-year-old girl was gang-raped by some unidentified persons in a running car in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar district, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the incident took place on Friday night when the minor girl and her mother were heading to Roorkee from Kaliyar in a rickshaw. They later took a lift from a known person who was accompanying others in a car on the Kaliyar-Roorkee road, a senior police officer said.

“The accused gang-raped the girl before leaving the mother-daughter duo in a secluded place near the Ganga Canal stretch and fled in the car,” the officer said, requesting anonymity.

The incident took place around 10.30 pm and the police were alerted an hour later. The girl’s mother earns a livelihood by begging and lives in a shelter home, another police officer said, also wishing not to be named.

Based on a complaint from the girl’s mother, a case under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act was lodged at the Civil Lines police station in Roorkee against unknown persons, said Pramendra Dobhal, superintendent of police, Haridwar (Rural).

“The minor has been admitted to Roorkee Civil Hospital, where she is stated to be out of danger,” said Dobhal. “A case has been registered at Civil Lines police station in Roorkee against unknown persons. Our hunt is on to nab the culprits. CCTV footages are being scrutinised and vehicular checking at checkpoints is being done.”

The girl’s mother is in a state of shock and could not reveal the number of accused involved in the offence, said Yogender Singh Rawat, senior superintendent of police, Haridwar. She, however, has named the known accused.

“The mother is not in a state to recollect the incident. She has just named one known person. Our priority is to nab the main perpetrator,” said Rawat.

