NEW DELHI: The Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM), an affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has written to United States ambassador,Sergio Gor demanding accountability for those responsible for the attacks that killed three Indian seafarers and seeking adequate compensation and justice for the victims’ families.

SJM writes to Gor, protests the killing of Indian seafarers

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The SJM has also demanded an assurance that such acts would not be repeated through adherence to international legal obligations.

Three Indian seafarers were killed last week following the US attack on a tanker off the coast of Oman. Expressing concern over the safety of Indian sailors amid tensions in West Asia, New Delhi also issued a statement condemning the attack and summoned US chargé d’affaires Jason Meeks to register a strong protest over the incident.

The SJM, the economic wing of the RSS, the ideological fount of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, demanded that those responsible must be held accountable and that the dignity and safety of Indian seafarers must be upheld at all costs.

“We would like to reinforce that India reserves the right to raise this matter at appropriate international forums, including the United Nations and the International Maritime Organization, to ensure that justice is neither delayed nor denied,” Ashwani Mahajan, the National Co-Convenor of the organisation said.

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{{^usCountry}} Mahajan said the “tragic, unprovoked killing” of three unarmed Indian seafarers by US Armed Forces has sent a wave of disbelief and anger among the people of India. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mahajan said the “tragic, unprovoked killing” of three unarmed Indian seafarers by US Armed Forces has sent a wave of disbelief and anger among the people of India. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “...We would like to remind the US administration that this act by US armed forces is a serious violation of the international law governing the seas, armed conflict, and human rights,” Mahajan wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “...We would like to remind the US administration that this act by US armed forces is a serious violation of the international law governing the seas, armed conflict, and human rights,” Mahajan wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Referring to the attacks as a clear violation of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), which guarantees the freedom and safety of navigation on international waters, the SJM added that the act by the US armed forces “endangering and extinguishing innocent lives at sea strikes at the very foundation of international maritime cooperation.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Referring to the attacks as a clear violation of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), which guarantees the freedom and safety of navigation on international waters, the SJM added that the act by the US armed forces “endangering and extinguishing innocent lives at sea strikes at the very foundation of international maritime cooperation.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Demanding a time-bound investigation, the SJM has pointed out that under international human rights law, such actions also violate the universally recognised right to life. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Demanding a time-bound investigation, the SJM has pointed out that under international human rights law, such actions also violate the universally recognised right to life. {{/usCountry}}

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“We are forced to say that the killing of innocent Indian seafarers is not merely a bilateral issue—it is a challenge to the rule-based international order. Allowing such acts would erode the sanctity of international law and endanger maritime security globally,” Mahajan wrote.

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