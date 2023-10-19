Skill centres in Maharashtra will prepare local youth for global jobs: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday virtually launched 511 Pramod Mahajan Grameen Kaushalya Vikas Kendras in Maharashtra and said the launch would open a lot of opportunities for local youth around the globe.

(Twitter Photo)

Speaking at the launch, Modi said, these centres will act as catalysts for unlocking skill development opportunities for the youth.

“In these centres, skills related to construction sectors, new ways of agriculture and special training centres for media and entertainment will also be established,” Modi said.

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde, and deputy chief ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were among those present at the function.

Modi urged CM Shinde and his team to focus on soft skills such as learning foreign languages using AI tools or other means for youth who are interested in working outside India.

He said the skill centres in Maharashtra will prepare the local youth for global jobs and will skill them in construction, modern farming, media and entertainment, and electronics. “Today, India is not just creating skilled professionals for itself but also for the world,” Modi said.

Modi mentioned a study according to which 16 countries have planned to provide employment to about 40 lakh skilled youth.

“Demand for skilled youth of India is increasing across the world. Surveys say that there are about 16 countries that want to employ 40 lakh skilled workers,” Modi said.

Taking a veiled jibe at the previous regime without naming anyone, the PM said, “For a long time, skill development was the least matter of concern for the government and they neither had seriousness nor farsightedness and the youth had to pay a price for it. It is our government that has focused on skill development and we even created a dedicated ministry for the same and even a separate budget was prepared for them. This has bolstered social justice.”

The Grameen Kaushalya Vikas Kendras, being established across 34 rural districts of the state, will conduct skill development training programs across various sectors to provide employment opportunities to rural youth. Each centre will train about 100 youngsters in at least two vocational courses.

The training is being provided by empanelled industry partners and agencies under the National Skill Development Council. The establishment of these Kendras will help the region attain significant strides towards developing a more competent and skilled manpower.

(with agency inputs)