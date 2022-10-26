Slain Bajrang Dal member’s kin threatened in K’taka:Police

The family members of slain Bajrang Dal member Harsha, who was fatally stabbed on February 20 this year in Bharti Nagar locality of Shivamogga town, have filed a police complaint alleging that they were threatened by unidentified men on Monday night, police said on Tuesday.

Six bike-borne men from another community came outside the house around 11.15pm on Monday in Seegehatti area of Shivamogga and allegedly brandished lethal weapons while threatening the family of dire consequences, Harsha’s sister Ashwini told the police.

“When I heard the sound, I came out, they were shouting with some weapons in their hand. One of them was making a threatening gesture. Before I could go near them, they escaped,” Ashwini said. “They threatened they will not let us live, their thirst for blood has not ended, police should provide security to our family,” she added.

The incident comes days after the Doddapete police booked Ashwini and 15 otherson the charges of vandalising a car belonging to a man of a different faith. According to police, a case was registered against Ashwini and 15 others under the Indian Penal Code on Saturday for allegedly damaging the Innova car of Syed Parvez.

According to the police complaint filed by Parvez, Ashwini and the other accused scratched the car with a stone and damaged the left headlight, side door, and back side foot guard, which was parked in front of his house. The incident occurred when Ashwini and others were returning from an event organised to mark the Savarkar Samrajya programme.

In another incident bike-borne miscreants assaulted Bharatiya Janata Party worker Prakash who goes by one name in Seegehattiarea of Shivamogga around 11 pm on Monday night, police said on Tuesday.

Prakash who is also a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh member in his police complaint said that miscreants attacked him while he was returning home.

He alleged that the miscreants also abused Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and him before the assault, police said. He is undergoing treatment at a hospital, police said.

Meanwhile, a senior police officer in the know of the investigation said that the car vandalism case and Prakash’s attack are linked.

“We have registered two FIRs in Doddapete police station in the city. We are checking CCTV footage to nab the culprits. Security has also been beefed up and checkpoints will be set up in the city,” said Shivamogga superintendent of police GK Mithun Kumar.

Reacting to the incident, former Karnataka minister K S Eshwarappa said: “The miscreants are trying to show that the banned PFI is still alive”. “Goondas are trying to stir peace in the city... police should curb this anti-social activity by arresting culprits. The miscreants made cheap comments about RSS after assaulting Prakash. The terror activities being reported in other parts of the country are now happening in Shivamogga,” he said.