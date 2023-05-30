On Sidhu Moosewala's first death anniversary, Punjabi singer's mother says 'govt failed’

Leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa said on this day last year, Punjab lost one of its “precious gems, a talented and successful man at a very young age”.

“We always stood by them and will continue to stand and fight for justice for Moosewala,” he added.

Several political leaders also paid tribute to the slain singer. In a tweet, Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said despite one year having passed since Moosewala’s death, the singer’s parents were still waiting for justice for their son.

“Events have been organised across the globe on the death anniversary of Sidhu to pay tribute. I am thankful to all the people for this gesture and for supporting our family,” he said. “…But the government is following the other path by attempting to defame my son by comparing him with gangsters. Now, I want to warn them to stop attempting to tarnish his name which he earned globally through his hard work.”

Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh, who attended events organised to pay tribute to his in the United Kingdom, issued a video message thanking people for their support.

“It has been a year, but the government has failed to give justice. Nothing has been done by the police on the names given by us. They are roaming freely,” Kaur said. “The Bhagwant Mann government has failed to give justice to a man who made Punjab proud globally.”

A “path” (prayer) and a blood donation camp were also organised in Moosa village. Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur broke into tears when she visited the place where her son was cremated, which has been converted into a memorial with a statue of the slain singer.

On Monday, a candle march was taken out on his first death anniversary in Moosa village, which was attended by hundreds of his supporters and family members.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was killed on May 29 last year when he, along with his two friends, was travelling in a jeep to Jawahar Ke village in Mansa. Gangster Goldy Brar, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, had claimed responsibility for the murder. According to the charge sheet filed in the case, Brar was the mastermind behind the killing.

Remembering slain Punjabi singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala on his first death anniversary on Monday, his parents said their fight for justice will continue until the “real killers” are arrested and slammed the state government for attempts being made to “defame” their son by “linking him with gangsters”.

PREMIUM Sidhu Moosewala (File photo)

