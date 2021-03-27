Slight dip in Maharashtra's daily Covid-19 tally, Mumbai records highest spike in one-day infections

Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 35,726 cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 166 related deaths in the last 24 hours, the highest in five months, even as the government tightened restrictions to arrest the spread of the infections. The state’s health department bulletin showed that with the addition of the new infections and fatalities, the number of Covid-19 cases now stands at 2,673,461 and the death toll at 54,073. The state capital of Mumbai recorded 6,130 cases, its highest ever one-day tally since the pandemic began, taking the city-wide numbers to 391,791 so far. Mumbai has been recording more than 5000 Covid-19 cases daily for the last three days.

The government in Maharashtra, which continues to be the worst Covid-19 affected state in the country, imposed a 10-hour night curfew from Sunday. The curfew from 8pm to 7am from Sunday till April 15 is part of the state’s Mission Begin Again initiative. The state government also tightened Covid-19 restrictions till April 15. Mumbai’s mayor Kishori Pednekar announced residential societies in the city with five or more Covid-19 cases will be sealed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), even as 551 buildings have been sealed by the civic body so far.

In view of the rising coronavirus disease cases, the Maharashtra government has imposed strict measures against the gathering of five or more individuals in public places during night curfew hours. Cinema halls, auditoriums, and restaurants will also be closed from 8pm to 7am, however, takeaways and home deliveries will be allowed. Marriage ceremonies have been limited to 50 guests and all kinds of social, religious, and political gatherings have been banned.

The state government has increased the fine to ₹500 from the existing ₹200 on anyone found without a mask in public. "Any person found to be without masks shall be fined an amount of ₹500. Any person found to be spitting in public places will be fined an amount of ₹1000,” the government in the notification ordering the fresh guidelines implemented from Saturday. It also said that public places like beaches and gardens remain shut from 8pm to 7am effective from midnight of March 27. Violation will attract a penalty of ₹1000 per head.

Maharashtra also witnessed 14,523 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries now stands at well over 23 lakh. The state has ramped up testing, especially in Mumbai where people are being tested randomly at crowded places. On Saturday, a total of 157,311 tests were conducted.