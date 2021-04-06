Slight dip in new Covid-19 cases in India after crossing 100,000 mark

India reported 96,982 new cases of the coronavirus cases (Covid-19) and 446 related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Tuesday morning, which have taken the country's tally to past 12.68 million. There were 103,558 cases of the coronavirus disease on Monday morning. The active cases of Covid-19 surged to 788,223, registering a steady increase for the 27th day in a row, the health ministry's dashboard showed at 8am. The number of patients cured of Covid-19 stood at 50,143 and recoveries have risen to 11,732,279, the data showed.

Amid the rising cases of the coronavirus disease, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan will meet representatives of 11 states and Union territories reporting high Covid-19 cases on Tuesday and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with chief ministers on Thursday.