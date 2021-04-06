Home / India News / Slight dip in new Covid-19 cases in India after crossing 100,000 mark
96,982 new cases were detected in the last 24 hours, the Union ministry of health and family welfare's (MoHFW) dashboard showed on Tuesday morning. In the same duration, 446 related deaths also took place, the dashboard showed.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 06, 2021 10:30 AM IST
India reported 96,982 new cases of the coronavirus cases (Covid-19) and 446 related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Tuesday morning, which have taken the country's tally to past 12.68 million. There were 103,558 cases of the coronavirus disease on Monday morning. The active cases of Covid-19 surged to 788,223, registering a steady increase for the 27th day in a row, the health ministry's dashboard showed at 8am. The number of patients cured of Covid-19 stood at 50,143 and recoveries have risen to 11,732,279, the data showed.

Amid the rising cases of the coronavirus disease, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan will meet representatives of 11 states and Union territories reporting high Covid-19 cases on Tuesday and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with chief ministers on Thursday.

