Delhi government imposes night curfew from 10pm to 5am till April 30 amid rising Covid-19 cases

Authorities in Delhi imposed a seven-hour night curfew from Tuesday till April 20 to tackle the rising cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). The announcement about the night curfew from 10pm to 5am comes a day after Delhi on Monday recorded 3,548 cases of coronavirus disease, according to health department bulletin, which have pushed the Capital’s caseload to 679,962. The death toll also rose to 11,096 after 15 new fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours, the bulletin showed.

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal last week said that the national capital is hit by the fourth wave of the virus, but a lockdown will not be imposed. "As per the current situation, we are not considering imposing a lockdown. We are closely monitoring the situation and such a decision will only be taken after due public consultation," Kejriwal was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.







