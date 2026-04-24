'Smacks of ulterior motives’: Congress on EC's notice to Kharge, seeks time for reply

The Congress party on Thursday flagged short notice given by the Election Commission to party chief Mallikarjun Kharge over his ‘terrorist’ remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a "summary response" to the poll body's notice to Kharge, the Congress it "smacks of ulterior motives" as there is no violation of the model code of conduct or any other laws. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge speaks during an interview with PTI, in Chennai, Tuesday, April 21, 2026. (PTI)

The Congress party sought time to file a detailed response within one week while filing the summary reply.

“We are in receipt of two notices with the same number, F. No. 437/TNLA/2026/SS-I (MCC Complaint), both dated 22.04.2026 and signed by two different officials of the Commission,” Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said in a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

If one of the notices was withdrawn, there is no mention of it in either of the notices, he said.

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"We would like to draw your attention to the fact that one of the notices even mentions that the so-called violation of the model code of conduct was based on a complaint by Shri Derek O'Brien of the All India Trinamool Congress dated 21.04.2026. The other notice, which is also uploaded on your website, has strangely dropped his name as the complainant," Ramesh said.