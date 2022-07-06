Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Smriti Irani given minority affairs, Scindia gets steel ministry as Naqvi, RCP Singh resign
india news

Smriti Irani given minority affairs, Scindia gets steel ministry as Naqvi, RCP Singh resign

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and RCP Singh submitted their resignation letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who lauded the duo during a cabinet meeting for their contribution to the country during their tenure.
File photo of Union minister Smriti Irani.(HT_PRINT)
Updated on Jul 06, 2022 09:27 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Smriti Irani will be assigned ministry of minority affairs charge, in addition to her existing portfolio of women and child development as Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi put in his papers on Wednesday, a day before his Rajya Sabha term comes to an end.

Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has been given the additional charge of steel ministry after JDU's RCP Singh resigned as the Union minister earlier in the day.

Both Naqvi and Singh submitted their resignation letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who lauded the duo during a cabinet meeting for their contribution to the country during their tenure.

RELATED STORIES

President Ram Nath Kovind has accepted their resignations from the Union Council of Ministers with immediate effect.

A Rashtrapati Bhavan statement said, “...as advised by the Prime Minister, the President has directed that Smriti Zubin Irani, Cabinet Minister, be assigned the charge of the Ministry of Minority Affairs, in addition to her existing portfolio.”

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
smriti irani union minority affairs minister× jyotiraditya scindia
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP