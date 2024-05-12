Smriti Irani's veiled dig at Rahul Gandhi on his debate challenge with PM Narendra Modi

Union minister Smriti Irani on Saturday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after he accepted an invitation for a public debate with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking if the Congress leader is a “PM candidate of the INDI alliance”. Union minister and Amethi MP Smriti Irani. (File)

In a veiled dig at Rahul Gandhi, Smriti Irani said, “First, the person who does not have the courage to contest against a normal BJP worker in his so-called castle, should refrain from boasting."

“Second, who wants to sit at level with PM Modi and have a debate, I want to ask him if he is a PM candidate of the INDI alliance?" news agency ANI quoted her as saying.

On Saturday, Rahul Gandhi said he was 100 per cent ready to participate in a public debate with Modi, adding that he knew the prime minister would not debate with him.

The Congress leader was responding to a letter by journalist N Ram, and former judges Madan B Lokur, Ajit P Shah, in which they invited Modi and Rahul Gandhi to an open debate where they would answer each others' allegations.

“Please do let us know if and when the Prime Minister agrees to participate following which we can discuss the details and format of the debate…I have discussed your invitation with the Congress president, Shri Mallikarjun Kharge Ji. We agree that such a debate will help understand our respective vision and enable them to make an informed choice. It is also critical to put to rest any unsubstantiated allegations attributed to our respective parties. As the principal parties fighting the election , the public deserves to ear from their leaders directly,” Rahul said.

What did the letter say?

The two bureaucrats and a journalist inviting PM Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi to an open debate said the public only heard allegations and challenges from either side but not any meaningful responses.

“The General Election for the 18th Lok Sabha has already reached its midpoint. During rallies and public addresses, members of both the BJP, the party in power, and the INC, the principal opposition party, have asked important questions relating to the core of our constitutional democracy. The Prime Minister has publicly challenged the Congress on reservations, Article 370 and wealth redistribution. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has questioned the Prime Minister on possible mutilation of the Constitution, Electoral Bond scheme and the government's response to China, and also challenged him to a public debate,” the letter read.

It added, “We believe that citizens would hugely benefit by hearing directly from our political leaders through a public debate on a non partisan and non commercial platform. It would be ideal if the public heard not just the question of each side but also the responses.”

The letter mentions that an open debate would “help to strengthen the democratic process immensely”.

“…This bears more relevance as we are the world's largest democracy, and the entire world is watching our elections keenly. A public debate such as this would, therefore, set a great precedent, not just by educating the public, but also in projecting the true image of healthy and vibrant democracy,” it said.

(With inputs from ANI)